Arrow Electronics Launches Robotics Solutions Resources

COLORADO, USA – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 March 2025 – Arrow Electronics has developed and launched a set of resources to help members of the electronics community better understand the advancements in the rapidly evolving robotics landscape.

Building upon its existing wealth of resources, Arrow has created a robotics playbook, containing insights and component recommendations to help companies get products to market faster, as well as a series of webinars that will be taking place over the coming weeks. The Robotics Solutions landing page also allows users to dive into supplier offerings and discover the solutions that best fit their needs.

Robots and autonomous machines are transforming industries by enhancing efficiency, improving safety and reducing costs across a wide range of applications. Arrow works with leading suppliers to provide innovative robotic technologies, including autonomous mobile robots with AI-driven navigation, collaborative robots (cobots) designed to safely work alongside humans and drones for tasks, such as aerial surveillance and delivery.

Two webinars are currently available on demand. The first, ‘Industrial Evolution: How to Leverage the Power of AI/ML and Robotics’ presented by Arrow and Microchip, explores how Microchip’s cutting edge technologies in secure authentication, predictive maintenance, smart embedded vision and multi-axis motor control are revolutionizing design processes.

The second, ‘Advance Edge AI and Robotics Development with NVIDIA Full-Stack Accelerated Computing Platform’ presented by Arrow and NVIDIA, demonstrates how NVIDIA’s Jetson platform, foundational AI models and Isaac ROS workflows are transforming robotics with edge AI. It also shares practical frameworks for building autonomous systems and explores real-world case studies showcasing rapid development.

Arrow will also be hosting two further webinars, the first on 19th March with Qualcomm, and the second on 25th March with NXP .

Follow the link here to access the full range of existing and upcoming robotics solutions content.

Hashtag: #ArrowElectronics

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) sources and engineers technology solutions for thousands of leading manufacturers and service providers. With global 2024 sales of $28 billion, Arrow’s portfolio enables technology across major industries and markets. Learn more at arrow.com.