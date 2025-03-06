Atomicwork Gathers Top CIOs for CIO Advisory Board to Transform Enterprise IT with Agentic Service Management

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Atomicwork, a leading innovator in agentic service management solutions for enterprise IT, today announced the formation of its CIO Advisory Board (CAB), bringing together a distinguished group of business and technology leaders to shape the future of enterprise service management for the AI era.

The Atomicwork CIO Advisory Board is composed of top executives from globally recognized organizations, each bringing extensive experience in enterprise technology, digital transformation, and AI adoption.

The founding members of the CIO Advisory Board include:

Gopalratnam VC , Executive VP and Global CIO, Philips

, Executive VP and Global CIO, Philips Vishal Gupta , Global CTO & CIO, Lexmark

, Global CTO & CIO, Lexmark Saket Srivastava , CIO, Asana

, CIO, Asana Raj Kalahasthi , Chief Digital & Information Officer, The Baldwin Group

, Chief Digital & Information Officer, The Baldwin Group Karthik Chakkarapani , SVP, Corporate Operations & CIO, Zuora

The CIO Advisory Board will serve as a strategic advisory group, collaborating with Atomicwork’s leadership team to redefine how service management is delivered, and how agentic AI can transform the experience of employees, enterprise productivity and IT service management teams.

“We are thrilled to bring together such a visionary group of IT and Technology leaders who share our passion for the future of enterprise service management,” said Vijay Rayapati, CEO of Atomicwork. “Their collective experience and expertise will be invaluable to Atomicwork as we continue to revolutionize the IT landscape.”

Atomicwork’s agentic AI solution approach to enterprise service management leverages intelligent and automated workflows to streamline business IT operations, enhance employee experience, and boost operational efficiency. The CAB members will offer strategic insights into industry challenges, best practices, and emerging trends, guiding Atomicwork’s innovation roadmap.

“We see tremendous potential in agentic service management, and I’m excited to collaborate with Atomicwork to shape the future of this space,” said Gopalratnam VC, EVP and Global CIO at Philips. “By bringing together industry leaders, this CAB will play a crucial role in guiding Atomicwork’s strategy and redefining how modern enterprises work.”

The Atomicwork CIO Advisory Board will meet regularly to offer strategic feedback and practical guidance, enabling the company to stay ahead of enterprise IT trends and accelerate innovation in agentic service management.

For more information about Atomicwork and its AI-driven agentic service management solution, visit atomicwork.com.

About Atomicwork

Atomicwork helps enterprises reduce IT service costs and boost productivity through its agentic service management platform. Built for modern businesses, Atomicwork eliminates manual IT tasks, reducing resolution times by 90%, and empowers IT teams to focus on strategic initiatives that drive growth.

Trusted by leading enterprises, Atomicwork transforms enterprise service management while delivering exceptional employee experiences and accelerating business success. Headquartered in San Francisco, Atomicwork also has offices in Singapore and India. For more information please visit: www.atomicwork.com