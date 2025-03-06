Celebrate You & Save with iShopChangi’s March Spring Sale Extravaganza in Singapore

iShopChangi blossoms this spring with an irresistible Spring Sale! Throughout the month of March, explore an array of new finds, from chic wardrobe must-haves to essential travel gear, all at GST-absorbed and tax-free prices. But that’s not all! Revel in the spirit of International Women’s Day by treating yourself to a selection of luxury fashion, beauty, and wellness items from women-led brands accelerating action in Singapore. Plus, take advantage of additional discounts of up to 60% with stackable sitewide promo codes — because who doesn’t love extra savings?



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 March 2025 – From now to 31 March 2025, travellers and non-travellers can step into spring with iShopChangi’s vibrant array of Spring Sale delights. Embrace the new season with exclusive deals, refreshing everything from fashion wardrobes to beauty routines and travel essentials as you discover spectacular savings on renowned brands like GUCCI, SK-II and Braun Büffel. Simultaneously celebrate your strength, your achievements, and your journey this International Women’s Day by supporting female-led brands on iShopChangi, and top off your spree with seamless gift-wrapping and rapid on-demand delivery.

Blossoms this spring with an irresistible Spring Sale!

Seize the Seasons’ Best Deals

Explore an exquisite collection spanning luxury fashion, cutting-edge beauty products, and essential travel gear, all tax-free. Spotlighting female-led brands like Dr. Ora, Scent Journer, and Bohème SG, every choice is designed to enhance your style and self-care rituals. Whether refreshing your wardrobe or upgrading your travel must-haves, find everything you need to rejuvenate in style.

Unlock incredible savings with these exclusive promo codes — your ticket to a spring shopping spree!

Spring Sale (For Non-Travellers and Travellers) From now till 31 March 2025 Code Description 25MAR12 12%* off with min. spend S$150, capped at S$50 25MAR20 20%* off with min. spend S$500, capped at S$250 25MAR18MC 18%* off with min. spend S$350, capped at S$80 (For Mastercard payment methods only)

*T&Cs and product exclusions apply. Refer to https://www.ishopchangi.com/en/campaigns/march-spring-2025 for full terms and conditions.

Spring-Inspired Essentials

Celebrate the season by refreshing your fragrance collection with GUCCI Women’s 2-Pc Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau De Parfum Spring Gift Set, embodying a bouquet of free-spirited joy and positive energy, now available for S$228.30. Enhance your spring with MAISON MARGIELA REPLICA Springtime in a Park EDT, where lily of the valley and jasmine mingle with joyful pear notes, now priced at S$194.

Travel Essentials for March Getaways

Gear up for your holiday travels with the Anker MagGo Ultra-Slim 10000mAh Qi2 Certified 15W Power Bank A1664, boasting the slimmest design for maximum portability and power, now at just S$99.88, after a 29% discount. Complement your journey with the stylish and durable Braun Büffel Ismael Luggage in Black, meticulously crafted from polycarbonate and lined with nylon, available for S$366.06.

Travel-Exclusive Beauty Finds and Spirits

Dive into the exquisite world of travel exclusives with the DIPTYQUE Set Mini Candles (Baies, Roses, Figuier, Ambre, Tubéreuse), a symphony of lush berries, blooming roses, fig tree, warm amber, and delicate tuberose, creating a captivating scent experience for your home, now available for S$125. Rejuvenate your skin with the SK-II Facial Treatment Essence 230ml Duo Set, SK-II’s most awarded product enriched with over 90% PITERA™ for radiant skin, priced at S$491.80.

Elevate your spirits collection with the Isle of Leomhann – Inaugural Edition, an elegant single malt matured in oloroso sherry casks, available for S$131.60 after a 30% discount. Round off your selection with the Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch Whisky, a rich blend of three Speyside malts, now just S$55.20

Essentials to Power a Women in Her Lifestyle

Celebrate International Women’s Day by empowering her with essentials that blend fashion and function. Opt for the TISSOT Chemin des Tourelles Powermatic 80 34 mm, a timeless watch crafted in the Swiss tradition, now at S$1,200. Complement her professional attire with the elegant Braun Büffel Cedore-NP Medium Top Handle Bag in Soft Grain Leather, available for S$513.04 after a 20% reduction.

Elevate her multitasking capabilities with a selection of smartwatches & wearables from top brands, perfect for staying fit and productive. Don’t miss the exclusive discount on the Samsung Galaxy Watch7 40mm Bluetooth, now as S$448, ensuring she accelerates into action with style and efficiency.

International Women’s Day Exclusive Finds to Empower Her Style

Celebrate International Women’s Day on iShopChangi with exclusive offerings from pioneering women who are reshaping beauty and fashion. Wynnie Tham, founder of Dr. Ora, has harnessed the power of nutrition in her beauty and skin supplements brand to transform skin care. Her passion for holistic beauty is encapsulated in the Dr. Ora Crystal Luxe Collagen, now available for S$85.90, designed to rejuvenate and hydrate the skin deeply.

Joyce Lian of Scent Journer brings her banking acumen to the world of perfumery, creating gender-neutral scents that transcend labels. Her dedication is reflected in The Blooming Jewel Eau De Parfum, a fragrance that blossoms like a spring garden, available for S$46.

Veronique Manchharam of Bohème SG infuses her love for travel into her jewellery designs, offering pieces that celebrate individuality and freedom. The Orchidea Double Earrings, inspired by Singapore’s national flower, are perfect for expressing personal style and are priced at S$252 after a 20% discount.

Elevate your spring shopping with exclusive gift-wrapping services*. Choose from a selection of elegant gift boxes to add a sophisticated touch to your presents for just S$5. And for those last-minute surprises, take advantage of rapid On-Demand Delivery—order by 5PM (Monday – Saturday) and receive your items within just 2 hours, with a reduced delivery fee of S$10 (from S$20) till the end of March.

Spring into Luck & Savings with iShopChangi

This spring, try your luck with the all-new Changi Millionaire Experiences. Spend S$50 or more on iShopChangi or use Changi Pay to double your chances of winning a bespoke luxury experience per quarter, and/or a Porsche Taycan. Plus, get access to exclusive Changi Editions premiums – the perfect way to celebrate the new season in style.

And there’s more for newcomers! For new iShopChangi shoppers, the rewards start immediately. Use the promo code <ISCNEW20> at checkout with a minimum spend of S$79 to enjoy an extra S$20 off your first purchase. New to Changi Pay? Enjoy S$10 off your first purchase of S$50 or more when you use Changi Pay at checkout.

As a non-traveller, you can cart out at tax-absorbed prices on iShopChangi and have your items delivered to you for free when you spend at least S$59 and provide a Singapore residential address for delivery. Alternatively, pick up selected products from the T2 Arrival (Public Area) iShopChangi Counter.

If you are travelling, enjoy the ultimate convenience and flexibility by shopping for your favourite items up to 30 days in advance and as close as 12 hours before your flight. Collect your order at the various Departure and Arrival Collection Centres. Alternatively, have it conveniently delivered to a local residential address for free with a minimum spend of S$59; an S$8 delivery fee applies for orders below S$59.

