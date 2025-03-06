Dingdong Announces US$20.0 Million Share Repurchase Program

SHANGHAI, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (“Dingdong” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DDL), leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in China, today announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$20.0 million of its shares over a period until March 5, 2026.

The Company’s proposed repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. After the publication of the annual results of the Company on or before March 31, 2025, the management may implement the share repurchase, including but not limited to implementing the share repurchase in accordance with plans under the Rule 10b5-1 and/or Rule 10b-18 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company’s board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size. Given the confidence in the Company’s sufficient cash reserves and cash flow, the Company expects to fund the repurchases out of its existing cash balance.

About Dingdong (Cayman) Limited

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is a leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in mainland China, with sustainable long-term growth. We directly provide users and households with fresh groceries, prepared food, and other food products through delivering a convenient and excellent shopping experience supported by an extensive self-operated frontline fulfillment grid. Leveraging our deep insights into consumers’ evolving needs and our strong food innovation capabilities, we have successfully launched a series of private label products spanning a variety of food categories. Many of our private label products are produced at our Dingdong production plants, allowing us to more efficiently produce and offer safe and high-quality food products. We aim to be the first choice for fresh and food shopping.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.100.me.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” “potential,” “continue,” or other similar expressions. Among other things, business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Dingdong’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Dingdong may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Dingdong’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Dingdong’s goals and strategies; Dingdong’s future business development, financial conditions, and results of operations; the expected outlook of the on-demand e-commerce market in China; Dingdong’s expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; Dingdong’s expectations regarding its relationships with its users, clients, business partners, and other stakeholders; competition in Dingdong’s industry; Dingdong’s proposed use of proceeds; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to Dingdong’s industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this announcement and in the attachments is as of the date of the announcement, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.