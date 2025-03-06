35 C
OneConnect to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

By Advertorial Desk

SHENZHEN, China, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT and HKEX: 6638) (“OneConnect” or the “Company”), a leading technology-as-a-service provider for financial institutions in China, today announced that it will release (i) the quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and its publication and (ii) the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the full year ended December 31, 2024, and its publication on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

The financial results will be available at OneConnect’s investor relations website at ir.ocft.com and irhk.ocft.com.

