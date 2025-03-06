Silicon Motion Showcases Storage Solutions for AI and Display Interface SoCs at Embedded World 2025

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) (“Silicon Motion”), a global leader in NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices, today announced its participation in Embedded World 2025, taking place from March 11–13, 2025, in Nuremberg, Germany.

At the event, Silicon Motion will showcase its latest storage and display interface solutions, including PCIe NVMe Gen4/5 SSD controllers, Ferri embedded storage solutions, and advanced display interface SoCs. These cutting-edge innovations are designed to maximize performance per watt, extend device longevity and power for the next generation of AI-driven industrial, embedded, automotive, and data center applications.

Products showcased at Embedded World in Hall 1, Stand 358 include:

Automotive SSD Controllers

The SM2264XT-AT is a PCIe Gen4 automotive-grade SSD controller featuring eight NAND channels with speeds of up to 1,600 MT/s per channel. The controller is equipped with built-in SR-IOV capability, which allows up to eight virtual machines to share a single physical PCIe device, enhancing flexibility, scalability, security, and reliability for automotive applications. Designed to meet AEC-Q100 Grades 2/3, ISO 26262 functional safety, and ISO 21434 cybersecurity standards, the SM2264XT-AT offers unmatched reliability for automotive and embedded applications. The SM2264XT-AT is the first solution to achieve ASPICE Capability Level 3 certification, ensuring industry-leading software quality and compliance for next-generation automotive systems.

Ferri Family: Advanced Storage Solutions for Embedded System, Industrial, and AIoT Applications

Silicon Motion’s Ferri embedded storage solutions—including FerriSSD®, Ferri-eMMC®, and Ferri-UFS®— are designed to meet the rigorous demands of AI embedded systems such as industrial automation and automotive AI applications. Manufactured using high-quality industrial and automotive-grade processes, these solutions ensure exceptional reliability, data integrity, and endurance for edge computing, industrial control, medical devices, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

Featuring proprietary technologies such as NANDXtend® ECC, IntelligentScan™, and DataRefresh™, Ferri solutions deliver enhanced endurance, error correction, and real-time health monitoring, ensuring stable and long-lasting performance in harsh industrial environments and mission-critical embedded applications.

SM770 Display Interface SoC: Premium Multi-Display Solution

The SM770 is a high-performance display interface SoC engineered for multi-display and supports up to three 4K UHD (3840×2160@60p) displays for industrial and embedded systems applications.

The SM770 integrates Silicon Motion’s proprietary CAT™ 2.0 (Content Adaptive Technology) to ensure the best balance between performance and computing power, unleashing the CPU from constant heavy loading and reducing bandwidth usage and latency for a seamless viewing experience. Moreover, the SM770 InstantView® software enables plug-and-play functionality without requiring a display driver for a driverless user experience. Broad compatibility with Microsoft Windows, Apple macOS, Linux, Android™, ChromeOS, and major display brands, the SM770 delivers a flexible and seamless multi-display solution for both professional and consumer applications.

MonTitan™ 128TB QLC SSD Development Kit: Industry-First PCIe Gen5 Reference Design Kit (RDK) with Flexible Data Placement (FDP) and PerformaShape™ for AI Workloads

The MonTitan™ 128TB QLC SSD, powered by SM8366, supports PCIe Gen5 x4 NVMe 2.0 and OCP 2.5 data center specifications, offering unmatched performance, QOS, and capacity for next-generation large AI data lake storage needs. It delivers exceptional sequential read speeds of over 14 GB/s and random read performance exceeding 3.3 million IOPS, maximizing throughput and increasing capacity-per-watt efficiency. MonTitan™ SSD solutions provide faster LLM training and GNN completion times, reducing power budgets to AI storage platforms while improving AI GPU utilization.

For more information, please visit: https://www.siliconmotion.com/events/2025EW/

About Silicon Motion:

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices. We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world—for servers, PCs and other client devices—and are the merchant market leader in controllers for eMMC/UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones, IoT and other applications. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com.

Corporate Media Contact:

Minnie Lin

Director of Marketing Communication

E-mail: minnie.lin@siliconmotion.com

Investor Contacts:

E-mail:IR@siliconmotion.com

Sales Contact:

E-mail: service@siliconmotion.com

EU Media Contact:

Tracy Annandale

Coastal PR

E-mail: tracy@coastalpr.co.uk