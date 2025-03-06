Teams of Baijiayun from All Over the Country Will Gather in Xiamen. Mr. Yi Ma, CEO, to Deliver a Significant Speech on the Company’s Development Strategy

BEIJING, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Baijiayun Group Ltd (“Baijiayun” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RTC), a one-stop AI video solution provider, today announced that it will hold the company’s annual meeting in Xiamen from March 9th to 11th, 2025. This annual meeting will bring together the elites of Baijiayun from all over China to jointly discuss the company’s future development direction and strategic planning.

At this annual meeting, Mr. Yi Ma, the CEO of Baijiayun, will deliver an important speech, sharing his profound thoughts on the company’s future development and strategic planning, as well as the company’s latest arrangements in terms of AI empowerment. Previously, Yi Ma said that Baijiayun is in a crucial period of rapid development. The company will keep on putting its efforts into technology research and development, deepen industry applications, expand market boundaries, and strive to occupy a more important position in the future vertical application fields of AI.

This annual meeting is not only a big gathering of Baijiayun’s national teams but also an important milestone in the company’s future development. Employees of Baijiayun from all over the country will gather together to participate in a variety of colorful team-building activities and business discussion meetings. These activities not only enhance team cohesion but also bring more innovative ideas and development opportunities to the company. Baijiayun believes that through this annual meeting, the company will further improve team collaboration efficiency, stimulate innovation vitality, and make full preparations for future market competition. Baijiayun will continue to adhere to the concept of “customer first, innovation-driven”, join hands with its partners, and jointly promote the progress and development of the AI and audio-video technology industries.

