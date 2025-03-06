THE FUTURE ROCKS x NAIL BAR PRESENTS “RING BLING & NAIL ART FLING” COLLABORATION

HONG KONG, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — To continue the spirit of the Goddess collection launch, which embodies femininity, strength, and timeless beauty, THE FUTURE ROCKS pays a spectacular tribute to International Women’s Day this March. In partnership with NAIL BAR, a Hong Kong-based nail salon chain celebrating its 25th anniversary, the two are pleased to announce a limited-time collaboration: “Ring Bling & Nail Art Fling,” which runs from March 7 to April 6, 2025.



THE FUTURE ROCKS‘s three exclusive nail art designs.

Just as diamonds—one of the toughest materials on Earth—symbolize how women shine with resilience and grace, this initiative honors the joy of self-expression through exquisite lab-grown diamond jewelry and nail artistry, empowering individuals to embrace their unique style and confidence. As brands founded in Hong Kong, THE FUTURE ROCKS and NAIL BAR share a profound connection; THE FUTURE ROCKS has always actively supported collaborations with female entrepreneurs, while NAIL BAR empowers the local community through the strength of women.

Throughout the collaboration, THE FUTURE ROCKS will showcase its bestselling lab-grown diamond jewelry at three NAIL BAR locations. Inspired by the featured collections, NAIL BAR has created three exclusive nail art designs for clients. They can choose from a range of creative nail decals to express their individuality, blending elegance and artistic flair.

To further promote self-expression, all Nail Bar Clients who share their nail experience wearing THE FUTURE ROCKS jewelry on their social media and subscribe to the e-newsletter will receive 2 complimentary lab-grown white diamonds valued at over HKD 1,000, totaling 0.1 carats (two diamonds of 0.05 carats each), adding a dazzling shine to their nail designs.

All NAIL BAR customers will receive an exclusive promotion code for a special discount on THE FUTURE ROCKS online store, making it the perfect opportunity to add a touch of sparkle to their jewelry collection. Additionally, clients of THE FUTURE ROCKS can enjoy special offers at NAIL BAR, allowing them to beautifully complement their new jewelry purchases with stunning nail art.

THE FUTURE ROCKS and NAIL BAR invite everyone to join this celebration of beauty and confidence. Whether refreshing a manicure or looking for the perfect jewelry to indulge themselves, this collaboration offers a chance to shine even brighter this International Women’s Day.

Exciting Collaboration Details:

Date : 7 March – 6 April 2025

: 7 March – Location : NAIL BAR Tsim Sha Tsui K11 art mall, Wan Chai and Causeway Branch

: NAIL BAR Tsim Sha Tsui K11 art mall, and Causeway Branch Mechanism :

THE FUTURE ROCKS’ bestselling products will be showcased at 3 NAIL BAR branches throughout the collaboration period. NAIL BAR features three exclusive nail designs inspired by THE FUTURE ROCKS’ bestselling jewelry. Subscribe to the newsletter and share experience wearing THE FUTURE ROCKS jewelry on own social media to receive lab-grown white diamonds totaling 0.1 carats (two diamonds of 0.05 carats each) for nail decoration NAIL BAR customers who subscribe to the newsletter will enjoy an exclusive 20% discount code for all THE FUTURE ROCKS jewelry online during the collaboration period. Customers at THE FUTURE ROCKS pop-up store or online will receive an exclusive discount of HKD1 ,000off at NAIL BAR*.

*Applicable for purchasing NAIL BAR packages of HKD 4,000 or more.



Explore the THE FUTURE ROCKS’ official website for the diversified range of lab-grown jewelry.

Media Enquiry:

Media@thefuturerocks.com

ABOUT THE FUTURE ROCKS

THE FUTURE ROCKS is the world’s premier destination for future-forward jewelry. Future-forward materials, including recycled materials, lab-grown diamonds, and gemstones, are at the heart of all the pieces under THE FUTURE ROCKS’ universe, making a powerful statement while leaving a gentler legacy.