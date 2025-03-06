The Leverage Consulting: Chinese Positioning Equation Debuts at MIT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On March 2, 2025 (UTC/GMT +8 hours), the Leverage Conference officially commenced at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), a global academic powerhouse. The Leverage Consulting’s strategic consulting team was invited to host the China Enterprise Strategic Innovation Global Forum (North America) as part of the 2025 conference. This prestigious event, focused on corporate strategic innovation and the evolution of positioning theory, has garnered widespread attention from various sectors.



Leverage Consulting founder Rongjun Yao delivered a keynote speech at MIT.

Bringing together world-class scholars, leading entrepreneurs, and prominent industry figures, the conference fostered in-depth dialogue on corporate strategic transformation in the digital economy era, exploring solutions for breaking through in global business competition.

The forum’s successful inauguration at MIT—a world-renowned hub for business academia—signifies the increasing recognition of China’s positioning theory and its innovative real-world applications. It also highlights the evolving global influence of Chinese corporate strategies.

Positioning Equation: From Theoretical Inheritance to Global Innovation

With China’s rapid economic rise in recent years, an increasing number of Chinese brands are stepping onto the global stage. However, globalization presents its own set of challenges—many companies grapple with unclear brand positioning and a lack of market competitiveness. The Leverage Consulting has pioneered the Positioning Equation, a strategic framework designed to help Chinese companies carve out a distinct positioning in the global market, ultimately maximizing their brand value.

During the forum, the Leverage Consulting officially unveiled the Chinese Positioning Equation. As an original innovation rooted in positioning theory, this equation not only encapsulates the essence of Western management principles but also integrates Chinese insights and real-world expertise, forging a pioneering methodology for strategic positioning.

Rongjun Yao, Founder of the Leverage Consulting, explained: “The Positioning Equation emphasizes the synergy and alignment of strategies, campaigns, and operations, while also deconstructing and interconnecting the mindsets of consumers, entrepreneurs, and managers. This framework provides companies with robust strategic support in their journey toward globalization.”

At the forum, Rongjun Yao delivered a keynote speech titled “Transcending Operational Computing Power with Strategic Algorithms From Positioning Theory to Positioning Equation”. He highlighted that in today’s information-explosive and highly competitive market, traditional operational computing power are no longer sufficient for strategic positioning needs. The Positioning Equation, as an innovative strategic algorithm, enables companies to precisely grasp market trends and develop effective positioning strategies, helping them stand out in fierce competition.

Brands such as CHAGEE, Softide, recognized as billion-yuan brands, exemplify the successful application of the Positioning Equation. Through precise strategic positioning, these brands have achieved remarkable success in both domestic and international markets, and have successfully entered the global premium market. In his speech, Rongjun Yao shared these brands’ success stories, emphasizing: “In an era of homogeneous competition, when a consumer’s need arises, typically only two brands come to mind: one domestic brand and one foreign brand. This creates a binary choice that often shapes consumer preferences.”

Even before its official unveiling, the Positioning Equation had already captured the attention of the academic community. Its related research findings were published in the MIT Sloan Management Review and received authoritative endorsement from the China Management Science Society. This recognition not only affirms the academic value of the Positioning Equation but also underscores its practical contributions to Chinese companies’ strategic positioning on a global scale.

Rongjun Yao’s speech resonated strongly with attendees, who acknowledged that the Positioning Equation offers fresh perspectives and approaches for strategic positioning and provides robust theoretical support for companies striving for sustainable growth amid globalization.

Global Innovation: A Dialogue on the Future of Corporate Strategy

The forum also featured in-depth discussions with globally renowned professors from diverse fields, each bringing unique insights into innovation and strategic positioning.

Professor Neil Thompson of MIT delivered a presentation titled “AI and Data Value”, where he examined AI’s transformative impact on the strategy consulting industry. He discussed the competitive balance between established corporations and startups in leveraging data, emphasizing that AI’s rapid advancement is reshaping the landscape of strategy consulting. As Director of the FutureTech research project at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab, Thompson stressed that effective utilization of data resources will be key for companies seeking a competitive edge in the future.

Another distinguished speaker, Elizabeth Bramson-Boudreau, CEO and publisher of MIT Technology Review, has successfully transformed the publication into a globally recognized multi-platform media brand. At the forum, she shared her expertise in corporate strategic transformation and trend evolution, emphasizing how global disruptive forces are reshaping corporate strategic positioning. She also highly praised the Positioning Equation, recognizing it as a groundbreaking innovation that provides strong theoretical support and practical guidance for corporate innovation.

In engaging discussions with these experts, Rongjun Yao elaborated on the core principles and real-world applications of the Positioning Equation, presenting a series of successful case studies spanning multiple industries. These cases demonstrated the equation’s effectiveness in refining strategic positioning and enhancing brand influence. The participating professors commended the Positioning Equation’s innovative approach and practical value, expressing optimism that more companies would adopt this framework to achieve greater success in the global market.

The Positioning Equation: Leading a Wave of Innovation

The forum received strong support from MIT and affiliated academic institutions, which expressed their commitment to continuing engagement with China’s corporate strategic innovations. Their goal is to contribute further expertise and insights to the evolution of global business strategy.

As globalization accelerates and market competition intensifies, Chinese companies face more opportunities and challenges. The successful hosting of this forum marks a significant breakthrough for Chinese companies in the field of global strategy. With its groundbreaking Positioning Equation, the Leverage Consulting is not only empowering Chinese brands in their international expansion but also introducing a fresh strategic framework that benefits companies worldwide. As Rongjun Yao stated: “In the future, more Chinese brands will go global, and more international brands will enter the Chinese market. The Positioning Equation by the Leverage Consulting will not only provide Chinese companies with strategic guidance for their global endeavors, but also provide valuable insights and support for the strategic breakthroughs of global companies.”