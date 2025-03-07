APAL Unveils Hestia NTN IoT Dongle at Satellite 2025, U.S. Launch on Amazon by March

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Compal Electronics (Compal; Stock Ticker: 2324.TW), in collaboration with APAL, will showcase its latest NTN IoT technology and diverse applications at Satellite 2025, the premier global satellite industry event, from March 10 to 13, 2025 (Booth #2353). The exhibition will feature the APAL Hestia NTN IoT Dongle and its innovative use cases. As APAL’s strategic partner, Compal will demonstrate IoT solutions designed for Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN), providing stable connectivity for remote areas and global IoT demands, overcoming traditional network limitations.



NTN IoT satellite communication technology is utilized across various sectors, including smart logistics, maritime communications, precision agriculture, green energy monitoring, environmental monitoring, and disaster response. These applications enhance industry intelligence and resilience, facilitating seamless global connectivity.

Official U.S. Launch of the Hestia NTN IoT Dongle

APAL, a global enterprise and IoT solutions provider, will officially announce the U.S. launch of the Hestia NTN IoT Dongle, which will be available on Amazon. This expansion underscores APAL’s commitment to delivering innovative connectivity solutions for mobile assets and IoT applications.

Product Highlights: Redefining IoT Connectivity

The Hestia NTN IoT Dongle seamlessly integrates satellite communications with terrestrial networks, supporting 3GPP NTN IOT with satellite two-way communication, and terrestrial network such as: LoRaWAN, WI-SUN FAN and BLE MESH and extended connectivity. This ensures uninterrupted connectivity even in areas without traditional mobile network coverage.

Key Advantages:

Global Seamless Coverage: Ideal for remote environments such as oceans, deserts, and mountainous regions. Two-Way Communication: Supports satellite uplink and downlink for remote device control. Ultra-Low Power Consumption: Designed for long-term standby, meeting outdoor deployment needs. Plug-and-Play: Built-in Modbus RS485 interface ensures compatibility with industrial and IoT devices without complex configurations.

APAL states: “The launch of Hestia marks the beginning of an ‘always-connected’ IoT era. Whether for agricultural monitoring, cross-border logistics, or emergency communications, we provide reliable and cost-effective solutions.”

Strategic Collaboration: The Future of Smart Energy Management

APAL also announced a strategic partnership with Creative5, Inc. to jointly enter the rapidly growing Satellite IoT market. The companies will leverage their technological strengths to develop smart energy management solutions for remote areas, including applications in UAVs, Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs), and other future technologies.

The collaboration will focus on energy-intensive scenarios, integrating LoRaWAN with NTN communications for applications such as satellite-enabled smart meters, agricultural and fishery monitoring, and disaster response. By enabling real-time data transmission and efficient energy management, this initiative aims to enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs.

U.S. Launch on Amazon

To accelerate market expansion, the Hestia NTN IoT Dongle will be available for purchase on Amazon starting March 2025. The initial launch will feature the standard NTN version, followed by NTN+LoRaWAN, WI-SUN FAN and BLE MESH variants. Enterprise customers can also customize solutions via the APAL website, with value-added services such as data analytics software integration.

Satellite 2025: A Grand Showcase in Washington, D.C.

Compal will debut innovative Satellite Solutions and Hestia Dongle at Satellite 2025 in Washington, D.C., from March 10-13 (Booth #2353), demonstrating:

Smart Agriculture: Integrating satellite communications with drones to collect field sensor data via LoRaWAN for precision irrigation. Emergency Rescue: Deploying emergency communication stations in remote areas for real-time first-response alerts. Energy Management: Utilizing smart meters and energy management platforms to enhance renewable energy efficiency and cost savings. Transport Tracking: Enabling real-time tracking of intercontinental shipping containers, solving the “last-mile” data gap in logistics.

Visit Compal and APAL at Booth #2353 to explore the future of satellite-enabled IoT connectivity.

About Compal

Established in 1984, COMPAL has grown to the worldwide leading computer and smart devices manufacturer, which is ranked as a Taiwan Top 6 large scale manufacturer and a Global Fortune 500 company. COMPAL invests in product diversification for years and starts its 5G technologies business since 2018. It offers wild solutions and complete portfolio, including 5G O-RAN, 5G small cells, 5G wireless modules as well as 5G smart wearable devices, satellite user terminal equipment and IoT solutions. With a comprehensive product portfolio that covers various domains, COMPAL is steadily advancing its leadership position in the field of 5G applications. More information: https://www.compal.com/5g/

About APAL

Established in 2019, with the advanced R&D/manufacturing of Compal and vertical integration capabilities in global distribution of Palcom, APAL provides enterprise customers one-stop services, and optimize processes such as workflow, manufacturing, and design. This enables us to fulfill the needs of different vertical applications in the field of telecommunication and IoT. More information: https://www.apaltec.com/hestia/