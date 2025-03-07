Captiva Verde Announces Matnaggewinu Development Corp (MDC) Has Been Certified as an Indigenous Business by CCIB, Unlocking Federal Procurement Opportunities

Vancouver, British Columbia – Newsfile Corp. – March 6, 2025 – Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (CSE: PWR) (OTC Pink: CPIVF) (“Captiva Verde”) a public company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symboland further listed on the US OTC Market under the trading symbolannounces thathas been Certified as an Indigenous Business by CCIB, Unlocking Federal Procurement Opportunities.

Matnaggewinu Development Corp (MDC), a Mi’kmaq-owned development corporation, is proud to announce that it has officially been certified by the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB) as a Certified Aboriginal Business (CAB). This certification positions MDC as a recognized partner for procurement opportunities with the federal government, unlocking a range of opportunities for further economic collaboration and growth for Mi’kmaq communities. MDC is Federally Incorporated in Canada under the Canada Business Corporations Act.

With this certification, MDC joins an exclusive network of Indigenous businesses recognized for their commitment to economic self-sufficiency, community empowerment, and sustainable development. This milestone is an important step forward in MDC’s mission to promote Indigenous-led economic growth through initiatives in housing, health and wellness, aerospace, defense, and sustainable infrastructure.

Expanding into Aerospace, Defense, and Space Systems

In addition to its success in the housing and infrastructure sectors, MDC, in partnership with Captiva Verde, has ventured into the aerospace, defense, and space industries. As a Mi’kmaq-owned joint venture partner of Captiva Verde, MDC is actively involved in the Aviation and Military sectors, specializing in aerospace, defense, space systems, Foreign Military Sales (FMS), and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) industries. This strategic move further strengthens MDC’s efforts to expand into these rapidly growing markets, positioning it as a key player in the global defense and aerospace industries.

Quotes from Leadership:

“Receiving CCIB certification is a significant milestone for MDC and the communities we serve. This recognition not only validates our ongoing efforts in sustainable development but also positions us for long-term procurement opportunities with the federal government,” said Nowlen Augustine, Founder and CEO of MDC. “This is a critical moment in advancing economic reconciliation and creating opportunities for Mi’kmaq communities in both traditional and emerging sectors, including aerospace and defense.”

Jeff Ciachurski, Director of Captiva Verde and MDC strategic partner, added, “We are incredibly excited about the potential of this certification and the expanding role MDC is playing in industries like aerospace, defense, and space systems. This recognition will facilitate our growth in these high-demand sectors, further supporting the development of Mi’kmaq communities through both traditional and cutting-edge industries.”

MDC’s certification by CCIB as a Certified Aboriginal Business represents a critical milestone in its ongoing efforts to create lasting, positive impacts for Indigenous communities across Canada. By leveraging this certification, MDC will be able to access various federal procurement programs, helping to further its mission of supporting Mi’kmaq communities with essential services and infrastructure projects, as well as expanding its footprint in the aerospace, defense, and space sectors.

About Matnaggewinu Development Corp (MDC)

Matnaggewinu Development Corp (MDC) is a Mi’kmaq-led development corporation that focuses on advancing economic opportunities, fostering self-sufficiency, and supporting Mi’kmaq communities through initiatives in affordable housing, health and wellness, aerospace, defense, and sustainable infrastructure development. Founded by Nowlen Augustine, MDC is dedicated to creating long-term, sustainable economic growth for Indigenous communities. MDC is 49% owned by Captiva Verde.

About Captiva Verde Wellness Corp.

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (CSE: PWR) (OTC: CPIVF) is a publicly traded company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the US OTC Market. The company focuses on sustainable housing, health, and wellness initiatives in Indigenous communities and is expanding into aerospace, defense, and space systems. Captiva Verde partners with organizations like MDC to promote economic reconciliation and self-sufficiency.

