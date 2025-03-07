From the Court to Living Room: Govee’s Smart Lighting Enhances Every Gametime Moment

DALLAS, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As the Official Smart Lighting Sponsor of the Dallas Mavericks, Govee aims to revolutionize the game day experience for Sports fans with dynamic, interactive lighting solutions that bring them courtside – immersing them in the action of every play.

On March 7th at 6:30 PM CST, the Dallas Mavericks will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Center.

Govee is reinforcing its brand ethos of “Bring Color to Life” throughout the Mavericks’ season by continuing to redefine the sports viewing experience at home with a diverse range of Mavericks-specific branded smart lights that ensure the perfect lighting experience to accompany the action of each and every game.



Bring Color to Life – Govee’s Smart Lighting Enhances Every Gametime Moment

Tailored Lighting Solutions for Every Corner of The Home

Govee’s expansive product lineup enhances the home viewing experience with a wide range of innovative lighting solutions:

Govee Floor Lamp 2 : The Govee Floor Lamp 2 features enhanced brightness, sleek design, and seamless smart home integration. The lamp delivers both functional and decorative lighting for any space. Whether you’re preparing for the game or winding down after, its endless customizable settings help curate the perfect atmosphere.

: The Govee Floor Lamp 2 features enhanced brightness, sleek design, and seamless smart home integration. The lamp delivers both functional and decorative lighting for any space. Whether you’re preparing for the game or winding down after, its endless customizable settings help curate the perfect atmosphere. Govee Table Lamp 2 : A stylish addition to any room, the Govee Table Lamp 2 offers 16 million RGB colors and 60+ preset scenes. The versatile lamp allows users to adjust brightness, temperature, and effects to match their mood, all controllable via app, voice, or touch.

: A stylish addition to any room, the Govee Table Lamp 2 offers 16 million RGB colors and 60+ preset scenes. The versatile lamp allows users to adjust brightness, temperature, and effects to match their mood, all controllable via app, voice, or touch. Govee COB Strip Light Pro : Perfect for illuminating walls, furniture, or entertainment areas, the Govee COB Strip Light Pro is a next-generation lighting solution offering spotless brilliance and smooth, vibrant lighting effects. Its customizable segments let users flex and design their lighting displays, creating a stunning look for any room.

: Perfect for illuminating walls, furniture, or entertainment areas, the Govee COB Strip Light Pro is a next-generation lighting solution offering spotless brilliance and smooth, vibrant lighting effects. Its customizable segments let users flex and design their lighting displays, creating a stunning look for any room. Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite : For the ultimate viewing experience, the Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite uses upgraded Envisual™ technology to match colors and enhance picture quality, creating a more immersive experience while watching the game. The Matter-ready device integrates seamlessly with major smart home ecosystems, including Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.

Lighting For Every Moment

Govee leverages its IoT system, DreamView , to bring smart technology directly to users. Especially with indoor lighting solutions like Govee Floor Lamps, Strip Lights, and Ceiling Lights Govee products achieve a seamless blend of vibrant, dynamic lighting that enhances the entertainment experience.

For die-hard Sports fans, Govee takes personalization a step further by enabling DIY features and team-specific lighting effects. Fans can customize their lights to reflect the team’s colors, creating a tailored game day experience. This feature allows users to immerse themselves fully in every game, with lights that adapt to the action of every play.

With Govee’s wide range of lighting products, it’s not just about creating a mood — it’s about enhancing the rituals that make life special. Whether you’re enjoying a quiet evening, hosting friends for a game night, or celebrating a home team victory, Govee’s customizable lighting solutions provide the perfect backdrop for any occasion.

About Govee

Since 2017, Govee has been revolutionizing the smart living experience with innovative lighting solutions. From gaming setups to living spaces and outdoor areas, Govee’s smart lights are not just visually stunning but transform everyday moments into personalized and engaging lighting experience. Embracing the idea that “Lights can be fun,” Govee is committed to empowering users to create enjoyable and enriching smart lifestyles with our products.