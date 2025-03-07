Japan Grants Funds for Infrastructure Repairs in Laos

In September 2024, Typhoon Yagi swept across Laos, primarily affecting the northern regions. The storm caused widespread devastation, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The northern provinces bore the brunt of the typhoon, experiencing severe flooding that inundated homes, schools, temples, hospitals, and farms.

Following the disaster, Laos received support from both the Lao government and the international community which provided assistance for infrastructure rebuilding.

Japan, among others, pledged its help in restoring critical infrastructure, including the provision of equipment for bridge repairs.

To strengthen post-typhoon recovery efforts, Japanese Ambassador Koizumi Tsutomu and Lao Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Phongsavanh Sisoulath signed the “Exchange of Notes on Economic and Social Development Plan (Bridge Repair Equipment)” on 6 March at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Vientiane.

The Government of Japan is providing JPY 1.7 billion (approximately USD 11 million or LAK 2.5 trillion) in grant assistance to enhance Laos’ disaster relief capabilities.

This support includes essential construction and disaster prevention equipment, such as steel bridge girders, rough terrain cranes, super long front crawler excavators, and emergency shelters.

Japan has long contributed to Laos’ sustainable economic growth by developing high-quality road infrastructure, including the Second Mekong International Bridge, Pakse Bridge, Route No. 9, and Route No. 1 in Vientiane Capital. Strengthening these key logistics routes will not only improve safety and convenience for residents but also boost economic, industrial, and trade development, aligning with Laos’ policy of transforming from land-locked to land-linked.

The partnership between Japan and Laos continues to deepen, with both countries recently elevating their relationship to a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.”