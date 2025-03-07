JungKwanJang to Showcase Functional Red Ginseng Solutions at 2025 Natural Products Expo West

– Global No.1 red ginseng brand JungKwanJang participates in NPEW for 4 consecutive years, introduces new functional red ginseng products

– First release of 3 new ‘Everytime’ products specialized for sports activities… Scheduled to be available on Amazon in March

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global comprehensive health company and No.1 ginseng brand ‘JungKwanJang’ participated in the 2025 NPEW (Natural Products Expo West) and introduced new sports lineup products of its global representative red ginseng brand ‘Everytime’, as well as new functional red ginseng products such as GLPro, specialized in blood sugar control.



JungKwanJang’s booth at NPEW, a global leader in health and wellness

NPEW, the world’s largest natural food expo, is a place of exchange where global natural food and health functional food trends can be seen at a glance. Approximately 3,000 food and beverage companies from 130 countries and over 60,000 buyers participate.

JungKwanJang, the global No. 1 ginseng brand, promotes the excellence of natural health ingredient ginseng and its various products to the world. Ginseng is the health ingredient most suitable for the global health ingredients market trends of ‘Botanical (or Plant-based)’ and ‘Functional’.

At this year’s NPEW, JungKwanJang attracted attention from consumers and buyers by introducing ‘Everytime’, the global No. 1 red ginseng product that helps boost energy and improve blood circulation, ‘HSW’, a health energy drink, and ‘GLPro’, a newly launched blood sugar health brand, based on the 2025 slogan ‘Find Your Energy, Find Your Flow’.

JungKwanJang unveiled its new product ‘Everytime’, which is scheduled to launch on ‘Amazon’ in March. The new products introduced this time are three functional lineups specialized for sports activities: ‘Everytime PowerForm’, developed by mixing red ginseng and optimized raw materials to help increase endurance and stamina; ‘Everytime PerformA’, developed to help expand blood vessels before exercise; and ‘Everytime CaloTrim’, developed to help burn calories effectively during exercise.

At the JungKwanJang booth, the seven major functions of JungKwanJang red ginseng recognized by the KFDA (enhancing immunity, improving blood circulation, improving fatigue, antioxidation, improving memory, menopausal women’s health, and controlling blood sugar) were introduced. A unique event was prepared, providing visitors with non-alcoholic healthy cocktails made with JungKwanJang products. Additionally, various activities such as the Everytime tasting event and Taekwondo experience were prepared at the Activity Zone in the outdoor plaza, capturing the attention of more than 2,000 visitors.

JungKwanJang received the ‘Tyler Award (Varro E. Tyler Award)’ from the ‘American Botanical Council’ in recognition of its contribution to scientifically proving the beneficial effects of ginseng through active clinical research.

A KGC US official stated, “Through this NPEW participation and the launch of Everytime Sports Nutrition line-up, we were able to confirm the high interest in JungKwanJang from people around the world and gain momentum to lead the global health functional food market.” He added, “JungKwanJang will continue to focus on the health needs of each country and customized product development to contribute to the health of Americans through reliable health foods.”

Meanwhile, JungKwanJang is the No. 1 red ginseng brand trusted around the world based on its long tradition and strict quality control. The brand ranked first in the global ‘herbal health supplement’ retail market, as compiled by Euromonitor International, a global market research firm. Additionally, an R&D center has been established in Fullerton, near LA, USA, beyond Korea, to develop products that meet the customized health needs and tastes of the US market.

CONTACT: KGC, weirdo0130@gmail.com