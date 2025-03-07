LK Technology Debuts at Global GIGA-Casting Congress 2025 with Keynote Speech by LK Europe General Manager Gao Zhan about GIGA CASTING 2.0

KASSEL, Germany, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LK Technology (stock code: 00558.HK), a global leader in die casting solutions, made a notable appearance at the prestigious Global GIGA-Casting Congress 2025 in Kassel, Germany. This event, dedicated to advancing the application of integrated die casting in Europe, featured a keynote speech by Gao Zhan, General Manager of LK Europe. He introduced GIGA CASTING 2.0, emphasizing its core attributes: Competence, Evolution, Full Stack Cost, and Flexibility, which are set to transform the die casting landscape.

These evolutions are specifically designed to upgrade for more powerful machine and flexible solution to combine with agile module “TPI”. This allows for the use of both aluminium and magnesium on the same machine. And for the giga body structure parts, LK introduced new innovative cross-origin manufacturing processes to enhance machinery performance and easier integration. Most impressively, the ‘full stack concept’ was first proposed at this meeting, directly addressing current market pain points and needs, stemming from a deep understanding of this technology. In a comprehensive consideration, GIGA CASTING 2.0 represents a new exploration not only of technical issues but also of a brand-new manufacturing capex investment concept, marking a significant step forward in the industry.

In the speech, Gao Zhan emphasized, “The next phase of giga casting manufacturing is about solving complex problems with simplified technology. As pioneers in the field, we are not just leveraging LK and GIGA CASTING technology; we are at the forefront of driving global change through technological advancement. Our vision extends beyond traditional supplier relationships as we actively seek deep, collaborative partnerships that foster innovation and growth.”

The GIGA CASTING 2.0 platform is designed with a strong focus on customer benefits and cost-effectiveness. From the design phase to process implementation, infrastructure considerations, and dedicated machinery performance, LK Technology ensures that complex technologies are accessible, easy to use and flexible for more variant needs. This approach highlights the company’s dedication to achieve efficiency while pushing even higher standards of quality.

Over the past 46 years, LK Technology has continuously developed a comprehensive intelligent manufacturing system and a new supply chain framework for die-casting equipment. Under its “Globalization 2.0” strategy, LK Technology is expanding into new markets, concentrating on smart manufacturing solutions across various industries. At the same time, the needs and solutions of each local market will be highlighted in strategy and followed in pragmatic operations. The establishment of multiple international production bases is helping LK to bolster its global influence and market presence worldwide.

Founded in 1979 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2006, L.K. Technology Holdings Limited is a leading global manufacturer of die-casting machines, one of China’s top five injection molding machine manufacturers, and a major CNC machining center producer. With a team of over 500 R&D professionals.

