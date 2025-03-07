Network, Simplified: Sunwave Brings Smart, Seamless Connectivity to MWC 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sunwave Communications is making waves at MWC 2025, unveiling next-generation 5G solutions designed for seamless, intelligent, and high-performance connectivity.

As networks expand at an accelerated pace, Metcalfe’s Law states that network value grows exponentially with its size. However, this also introduces increasing complexities in network design, procurement, deployment, and operations. Sunwave addresses these challenges with cost-effective, easy-to-deploy solutions, empowering operators and enterprises with greater flexibility and efficiency.



Sunwave at MWC25

Next-Gen Digital DAS for High-Density Venues

With global mobile data traffic expected to surge nearly 200% from 2024 to 2030, ensuring stable connections in high-density environments is more critical than ever. Sunwave’s latest M3-L Digital DAS is engineered to provide uninterrupted multi-operator 5G coverage in venues such as stadiums, airports, and metro stations. Featuring an 8-channel combiner, it supports seven sub-3GHz bands and one additional 5G (n78) band in a compact form, simplifying deployment while enhancing network efficiency.

Smarter, More Adaptable 5G Base Stations

As 5G networks evolve, operators and enterprises require greater agility, efficiency, and intelligence from their infrastructure. Sunwave’s latest 5G base station solutions are designed to optimize network architecture while delivering superior performance.

Next-Gen Integrated 5G Base Stations: Featuring an all-in-one compact design, these base stations integrate baseband, radio, and core network functions, supporting mainstream 5G bands and enhanced carrier aggregation (CA) for high-performance, stable connections across various deployment scenarios.

5G Femtocell Small Cells – Plug-and-play deployment enhances indoor coverage and eliminates network blind spots.

Distributed Base Stations – Built on FlexRAN, these enable virtualized, low-latency 5G networks with multi-band carrier aggregation for increased capacity.

Powering 200+ Cities with Future-Ready Networks

The telecom industry is shifting to AI-driven and intelligent edge computing networks. Sunwave is driving this evolution, investing in R&D and next-gen technologies to accelerate digital transformation.

With deployments across 200+ cities in Latin America, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, Sunwave continues to deliver high-performance, scalable 5G solutions—reshaping the future of wireless connectivity for a smarter, more connected world.