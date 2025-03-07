NYSE Content advisory: Pre-market update for March 7th

NEW YORK, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Shares of Gap (NYSE: GAP) jumped pre-market after beating Q4 estimates

Investors await results from February Jobs Report this morning

Jobs data Thursday signaled layoffs soared to highest level since 2020