Cision PR Newswire

NYSE Content advisory: Pre-market update for March 7th

By Advertorial Desk

This Week

NEW YORK, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 7th

  • Shares of Gap (NYSE: GAP) jumped pre-market after beating Q4 estimates
  • Investors await results from February Jobs Report this morning
  • Jobs data Thursday signaled layoffs soared to highest level since 2020

