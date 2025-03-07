Over 115 Exchanges Unite for the 11th Global Annual ‘Ring the Bell for Gender Equality’ Initiative

NEW YORK, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The global partners, consisting of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the UN Global Compact , the UN SSE , UN Women and the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), are proud to announce the 11th annual “Ring the Bell for Gender Equality” event series. This global initiative brings together stock exchanges and their key stakeholders from around the world to host bell-ringing ceremonies, highlighting the critical role the private sector plays in advancing gender equality.

Since its inception in 2015, the “Ring the Bell for Gender Equality” has grown exponentially, starting with just seven participating exchanges and expanding to over 115 exchanges in 2025. This year’s theme, “Ring the Bell for ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment,” emphasizes the importance of inclusive actions to promote the rights and empowerment of women and girls globally.

Stock exchanges are uniquely positioned to influence their markets and promote gender equality. Beyond raising awareness, they play a pivotal role in mobilizing finance for gender-equality-themed investment products, improving women’s access to financial markets, and promoting greater female participation in corporate leadership.

The “Ring the Bell for Gender Equality” initiative serves as a powerful platform to amplify the message that gender equality is not only a fundamental human right but also a business imperative. By participating in this event, exchanges and their stakeholders demonstrate a commitment to fostering inclusive and equitable economies.

Find the full list of participating exchanges here and feel free to contact the global partners for more information on how to participate in the initiative.

About the Global Partners: