SU Group Secures Top Multi-Purpose Sports Venue

HONG KONG, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SU Group Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: SUGP) (“SU Group” or the “Company”), an integrated security-related engineering services company in Hong Kong, today announced it provided critical access control gates that provide control access security for one of Asia’s largest multi-purpose sports, entertainment and leisure parks. SU Group’s access control gates play a crucial role in ensuring that large-scale events and operations at premiere venues run smoothly, securely, and efficiently. The Company’s access control gates offer several benefits ranging from improving security to increasing efficiency.

SU Group’s Chairman and CEO, Dave Chan, commented, “We are thrilled to announce another major win and are truly grateful for the opportunity to support this premier entertainment, sports, and leisure destination. This achievement underscores the continued strength of our operating model, particularly as we manage large-scale security, control, and access security programs.”

“These high-profile wins not only enhance our visibility and reinforce our long-term growth trajectory but also serve as a powerful catalyst for further business expansion. This represents a significant revenue opportunity that strengthens our confident outlook for 2025, as we remain focused on driving accelerated growth and delivering exceptional value to our shareholders.”

Advantages of using SU Group’s access control gates include:

Enhanced Security: SU Group’s access control gates help manage the flow of people entering large scale events, including stadiums, reducing the risk of unauthorized access or security breaches. They can be integrated with security systems like metal detectors, bag checks, and surveillance cameras to ensure a safe environment for spectators and staff.

Crowd Management: SU Group's access control gates allow for better crowd control by ensuring that only ticketed individuals can enter specific areas, thus preventing overcrowding and ensuring a smoother flow of people before, during, and after events.

Faster Entry: By automating the entry process, SU Group's access control gates significantly reduce wait times and help avoid congestion at stadium entrances, making the experience more convenient for fans.

Revenue Protection: SU Group's access control gates ensure that only those who have purchased tickets can enter the stadium, thus protecting against unauthorized entry and potential revenue loss from illegal access.

Health and Safety Compliance: SU Group's access control gates can be used to monitor capacity limits, ensuring a venue or event does not exceed safety regulations. In situations like health crises, including a pandemic, they can help with social distancing by regulating entry times and numbers.

Tracking and Analytics: Data collected from SU Group's access control gates, including entry times, number of visitors, and peak times, can be used for better planning and decision-making for future events, including staff allocation, crowd control strategies, and operational improvements.

About SU Group Holdings Limited

SU Group (Nasdaq: SUGP) is an integrated security-related services company that primarily provides security-related engineering services, security guarding and screening services, and related vocational training services in Hong Kong. Through its subsidiaries, SU Group has been providing turnkey services to the existing infrastructure or planned development of its customers through the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of security systems for over two decades. The security systems that SU Group provides services include threat detection systems, traffic and pedestrian control systems, and extra-low voltage systems in private and public sectors, including commercial properties, public facilities, and residential properties in Hong Kong. For more information visit www.sugroup.com.hk.

Forward-Looking Statements

