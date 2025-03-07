Sungrow Hosts “Tailored Solutions, Full Coverage” Distribution Summit in Thailand, Introducing Tailored Energy Solutions

BANGKOK, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow, a global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, successfully hosted its regional distribution summit under the theme “Tailored Solutions, Full Coverage” in Thailand on 28th February. The event brought together approximately 200 industry partners to explore cutting-edge energy solutions tailored to Thailand’s evolving market demands and regulatory landscape.



Sungrow‘s’ Tailored Solutions, Full Coverage Distribution Summit in Thailand

Sungrow’s Commitment to Tailored Energy Solutions

During the summit, Sungrow emphasized its commitment to localized R&D and customer-centric service. “‘Tailored’ is not just a strategy, it’s our promise to provide solutions that fit like a suit,” stated Steven, director of SEA market at Sungrow.

Comprehensive & Customized Solutions for Every Scenario

Sungrow offers tailored solutions for different application scenarios:

1. Commercial and industrial (C&I): Provide a comprehensive PV inverter+RSD/Optimizer+ESS, one-brand solution, ensuring high integration, safety and reliability, with an efficient O&M system to maximize green electricity benefits and optimize energy efficiency.

2. Residential: Offer a comprehensive PV string inverter/microinverter and ESS solution to maximize energy output, reduce electricity costs, and enable homeowners to embrace a sustainable, carbon-free lifestyle.

3. Retrofit Solar Farms: As an emerging niche market, Sungrow is able to offer a cost-effective BOS solution backed by 50MWp+ project experience, helping optimize existing solar farm performance and enhance energy production at minimal costs.

NEW SG150CX+SR20D-M(RSD)/SP1400D(optimizer): Advanced Safety Features for Reliable Performance

Sungrow prioritizes personal and property safety by launching the new SG150CX plus SR20D-M(RSD) or SP1400D(optimizer) solution that born for C&I rooftops. The inverter is integrated with AFCI 3.0 technology, with upgrades in both software and hardware, enables precise detection and rapid extinguishment of DC arcs for longer DC cable design. It also has functions like intelligent string-level disconnection, intelligent DPT (DC-to-ground protection technology), reverse fans rotation, and a patented removable filter, that enhance the safety protection and efficient O&M. PV modules provide a comprehensive and economic solution that meets EIT regulation and customer demand. Enhanced PLC communication covers 900m looped DC cable length, ensuring more stable module-level monitoring and suitable for large scare rooftops.

Expert Insights on Market Trends and Financing Solutions

Sungrow had the privilege of hosting distinguished experts at the summit, each providing valuable insights into key industry topics. A top expert from EIT (The Engineering Institute of Thailand) offered an in-depth analysis of policies and trends shaping the Thai rooftop market. A leading financial expert from ICBC introduced loan policies and application procedures for purchasing Sungrow photovoltaic products. Additionally, a key EPC partner from Greenergy (Thailand) Company Limited shared firsthand collaboration experiences, highlighting Sungrow’s strengths from technical, commercial, and on-site service perspectives.

Market Leadership and Proven Performance

Sungrow continues to be a dominant force in the global renewable energy industry. Ranked among the Top 100 Global New Energy Leaders, the company has achieved 740GW of power electronic converters worldwide as of December 2024. In Thailand, Sungrow has successfully deployed 3.3GW+ of PV inverters and 350MWh of BESS, solidifying its leadership in the market. The iSolarCloud platform enhances operational efficiency with features like one-click rapid plant setup, intelligent monitoring, and seamless O&M. Additionally, Sungrow’s comprehensive after-sales service ensures full support from installation to long-term maintenance, delivering an outstanding customer experience.

About Sungrow