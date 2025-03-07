TECNO’s MEGA MINI Gaming G1 Shines at GLOMO Awards 2025 during MWC 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TECNO, an innovative, AI-driven technology brand, is thrilled to announce its success at the Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards during the MWC 2025 in Barcelona. The TECNO MEGA MINI Gaming G1, the world’s smallest water-cooled gaming mini PC, was recognized for its exceptional innovation in the Best Connected Consumer Device category of GLOMO Awards 2025.

Under the theme “Create the AI Future,” TECNO displayed its AI product ecosystem, including latest smartphones, laptops, pad, smart wearable devices, and advancing imaging and material technologies at MWC 2025. The products showcased at the show have won multiple global awards and recognitions, as well as being named Best of MWC by influential tech media.



TECNO MEGA MINI Gaming G1 debuted at MWC 2024 and was exhibited at IFA 2024, where it was recognized with Best of MWC and IFA award, includes the 2024 Global Product Technology Innovation Awards Gold at IFA 2024.

This time, recognition from the GLOMO Awards once again underscores TECNO’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in mobile and smart technology. Presented at MWC, the GLOMO Awards are regarded as one of the most prestigious recognitions in the global tech industry. In its 30th anniversary, the award continues to celebrate excellence in mobile and connected technologies, honoring the best of the best. Selected by over 200 independent judges, TECNO’s win represents the highest honor, acknowledging unparalleled achievement across the entire digital landscape.

The TECNO MEGA MINI Gaming G1 is celebrated as the world’s smallest water-cooled gaming PC with a discrete graphics card. Powered by an Intel® Core™ i9-13900H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4060 GPU, the device delivers exceptional performance in a highly portable form. Despite its ultra-compact size, it boasts powerful cooling capabilities, with a dual-fan system and a 6888 mm² pure copper heatsink, ensuring optimal performance even during high-intensity gaming. The MEGA MINI Gaming G1 also features 15 diverse ports for connectivity, including Thunderbolt 4 support, offering fast data transfer and multi-display capabilities.

TECNO launched its Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign in September 2024, receiving overwhelming support from tech enthusiasts and gaming fans, surpassing 400% of its funding goal. The product is currently available online in the European market, including retailers such as Carrefour and MediaMarkt in Spain, as well as ElectroDepot and Amazon in France. This year, the G1 will be expanding to more markets across Europe.

Apart from the GLOMO award-winning MEGA MINI Gaming G1 at the booth, TECNO is also showcasing how its practical TECNO AI is now integrated throughout its interconnected AI ecosystem. This ecosystem has been newly upgraded during MWC 2025, includes the latest CAMON 40 Series flagship imaging smartphone, debut AI Glasses, MEGABOOK S14 laptop, MEGABOOK K15S laptop, MEGABOOK T14 Air laptop, MEGAPAD 11, TECNO Watch GT 1, and the TECNO True 2 earbuds.