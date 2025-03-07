Tuya Smart Collaborates with Viettel and T3 Technology to Shape the Future of the Southeast Asian Smart Home Market

NEW YORK, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391), a leading global AI Cloud platform service provider, has announced a partnership with Viettel Telecom, Vietnam’s largest telecommunications operator, and T3 Technology, a prominent telecommunications solutions provider in Southeast Asia. The collaboration, unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC 2025) in Barcelona, aims to accelerate the development of the region’s smart home ecosystem by leveraging Tuya’s Cube Cloud solution and the combined expertise of all three companies.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Hanoi, Vietnam, Viettel Telecom is Vietnam’s largest telecommunications service provider offering mobile communications, broadband networks, and 4G/5G services. With a dominant market share surpassing 46% in Vietnam’s mobile sector, Viettel serves more than 60 million mobile users, 9 million fixed-line customers, and 3 million TV subscribers.

T3 Technology is a well-known pioneering communications technology leader in Thailand, driving digital transformation through cutting-edge terminal devices and smart ecosystem solutions. With a long history of robust growth, it has supplied premium communication equipment, intelligent home systems, and customized digital solutions to Thai markets. Maintaining undisputed market leadership in Thailand’s new broadband service sector since 2019, T3 Technology has achieved remarkable market penetration with its solutions currently empowering over 2 million households and supporting a user base exceeding 8 million citizens.

This collaboration will focus on enhancing and innovating hardware products, smart home solutions, and business models through resource sharing and complementary strengths to create a more seamless, intelligent, and efficient global smart home ecosystem.

By integrating T3 Technology’s solutions with the Tuya Cube Cloud solution, Viettel will be able to rapidly establish a customized AIoT platform with high system stability and full data independence at a cost-effective scale. The AIoT platform will enable Viettel to connect a wide range of smart home devices, including IP cameras, and build a comprehensive home management system, improving user convenience and engagement.

Furthermore, Tuya’s advancements in AI and cloud computing will support Viettel’s pursuit of innovations in AI applications and green energy solutions, driving business expansion and enhancing market competitiveness.

Mr. Hoang Trung Thanh, General Director of Viettel Telecom, commented: “We are excited to collaborate with Tuya and T3 Technology. By deploying Tuya’s Cube Cloud solution, we aim to accelerate AIoT ecosystem development and deliver smarter, more seamless experiences to our users. This partnership is a critical step in our journey towards AI-driven innovation and sustainability, reinforcing our position in the Southeast Asian smart home market.”

Leo Yu, CEO of T3 Technology, stated: “Smart home intelligence is becoming a key growth driver in Southeast Asia. Our partnership with Tuya and Viettel will elevate the intelligence of our products, enabling us to offer tailored smart home solutions for households across the region. We believe this strategic alliance will accelerate the adoption of smart home ecosystems and provide users with a more secure and comfortable living experience.”

Ross Luo, General Manager for the Asia Pacific Region at Tuya Smart, added: “Viettel and T3 Technology are industry leaders with strong market presence and extensive user bases. This collaboration will expand Tuya’s smart technology footprint in Southeast Asia, bringing cutting-edge AIoT solutions to millions of users. Looking ahead, we will continue investing in technological innovation and supporting our partners in exploring new smart living scenarios, fostering the rapid evolution of the regional smart home market.”

This tripartite collaboration marks a significant milestone in the advancement of the Southeast Asian smart home ecosystem. Moving forward, Tuya will continue deepening its investment in smart technology and strengthening global partnerships to drive the AIoT innovation.