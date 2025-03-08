BREA, Calif., March 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ICECO, a trusted expert in portable refrigeration solutions, is thrilled to showcase two new fridge freezers in the upcoming Overland Expo SoCal 2025, taking place on March 15-16 at the OC Fair & Event Center. Visitors can explore ICECO’s latest innovations at Booth FF1270, and participate in exclusive weekend events.



ICECO Unveils New Fridge Freezers at Overland Expo SoCal 2025

The VL45ProD Dual Zone Fridge Freezer introduces ICECO’s first 45L dual-zone model, featuring a sleek new Gray colorway. Its flexible dual-zone design offers versatile storage options, making it an ideal choice for overlanders seeking a compact yet powerful cooling solution for extended adventures.

Also launching is the APL20/35 Black Aluminum Fridge Freezer, an ultra-lightweight model weighing just 32lbs. Following the success of last year’s APL35 on Indiegogo, this new Matte Black colorway retains all the key features, including a fully aluminum body, dual-zone design, lid stay, and SECOP Nano compressor. The sleek new color offers overlanders an additional option to match their vehicle setups, combining style with ICECO’s signature durability and performance.

Throughout the weekend, ICECO will host giveaways in partnership with Carven Exhaust and R1 Concepts on Saturday, March 15, and Zarges on Sunday, March 16. Attendees can also enjoy Happy Hour with refreshing drinks and snacks, as well as technical Q&A sessions with ICECO experts to learn more about optimizing portable refrigeration for outdoor adventures.

At ICECO, we are passionate about redefining smart outdoor living. We deliver high-quality, portable refrigeration solutions trusted by adventurers worldwide. Our AC/DC-compatible freezers (15L-130L) are durable, versatile, and perfect for overlanding, camping, and off-grid living. Visit icecofreezer.com to learn more!

Event Details:

Dates: March 15-16, 2025

Hours: Saturday 9 AM – 5 PM | Sunday 9 AM – 4 PM

– | Sunday – Location: OC Fair & Event Center, Costa Mesa, California

ICECO Booth: FF1270

Don’t miss your chance to experience ICECO’s latest innovations, participate in exciting giveaways, and connect with fellow outdoor enthusiasts. Visit our booth to see why ICECO is the trusted choice for keeping your adventures fresh and hassle-free!

About ICECO

ICECO stands for innovation, quality, and unmatched customer support. With 100+ global technology patents and full in-house R&D and production capabilities, we’re dedicated to crafting reliable portable fridges for every adventure. Trusted by outdoor enthusiasts worldwide, ICECO is your ultimate overland companion.

