Aeroband Hits the Right Note at SXSW: The Best Smart Musical Instrument Brand Inspiring the Future of Music

Unleash the Rhythm of Inspiration at SXSW with Aeroband

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Aeroband, a leader in smart music technology, announces its participation at the 2025 South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival. At the event, Aeroband showcases its innovative products, including the Aeroband Guitar and PocketDrum, offering attendees an immersive music experience that celebrates creativity, innovation, and music culture.

Aeroband, known for transforming how people create and experience music, proudly presents its products at SXSW, a festival renowned for showcasing cutting-edge technologies and creative innovations. Aeroband Guitar and PocketDrum empower creators to make music anywhere, anytime. These products are perfect for both beginners and seasoned musicians, offering intuitive designs and powerful functionality that enhance the music-making experience.



Aeroband at SXSW Conference & Festivals 2025

Event Highlights

Interactive Booth – Austin Convention Center, Booth 209: Aeroband invites SXSW attendees to Booth 209 for an immersive, hands-on experience with the Aeroband Guitar and PocketDrum. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the full capabilities of these innovative instruments, designed to make music creation more intuitive and accessible.

SXSW Instagram Engagement: As part of our commitment to fostering musical creativity, Aeroband is hosting a social media engagement activity at the booth. Attendees are encouraged to capture their experience with Aeroband Guitar or PocketDrum, share it on Instagram, and tag @aerobandofficial. Participants who complete this step will be entered into a giveaway, with a chance to win a PocketDrum. Winners will be randomly selected and notified after the event.

As a pioneer in smart musical instruments, Aeroband continues to revolutionize music technology with Aeroband Guitar and PocketDrum-designed for musicians of all levels. By integrating intuitive design, portability, and advanced digital capabilities, Aeroband empowers users to play, practice, and create music effortlessly, anytime, anywhere.

“At Aeroband, we believe technology should break barriers. Our goal is to make music more accessible, intuitive, and enjoyable for everyone—from beginners taking their first steps to seasoned musicians pushing creative boundaries,” said Frank, Founder & CEO of Aeroband. “We’re excited to showcase our innovations at SXSW, where creativity and technology come together.”

Smart Music Innovation at SXSW

Aeroband Guitar: Aeroband Guitar is an all-in-one, portable instrument that combines cutting-edge technology with an immersive musical experience. The silent practice feature lets you practice the guitar without disturbing others, while the multi-tone functionality, including piano tones, expands your sound options for a richer experience. For creators, the MIDI controller functionality allows seamless integration with digital music workstations, enabling endless music production and composition possibilities. Whether learning or creating, the Aeroband Guitar is a versatile tool that helps you express your musical creativity.

Multi-tone

MIDI Controller

Silent Practice

PocketDrum: PocketDrum is a revolutionary air drumming instrument that turns any surface into a responsive drum kit. Its quiet design ensures that musicians can practice without disturbing others, and its MIDI functionality connects to digital music platforms, allowing for endless creative possibilities. Whether at home or on the go, PocketDrum provides an immersive drumming experience that fits into any lifestyle.

Play Anytime, Anywhere

No Disturb

MIDI Controller

Both the Aeroband Guitar and PocketDrum are available for purchase directly from the Aeroband website or on Amazon, offering easy access to these innovative instruments for music enthusiasts everywhere. During SXSW, enjoy exclusive event discounts that unlock even greater value for your musical journey. Whether you’re just starting or already an experienced musician, these products are designed to unlock your full musical potential.

Aeroband Guitar : Available for $459.00

: Available for PocketDrum: Available for $179.00

For more information, please visit https://www.aeroband.net/pages/sxsw

About SXSW

South by Southwest (SXSW) is an annual festival in Austin, Texas, celebrating the convergence of technology, music, film, and culture. It has become a global platform for innovative creators, artists, and thinkers to share ideas and experiences. The 2025 SXSW Festival will take place from March 7th to March 15th.

About Aeroband

Aeroband is the world’s best smart musical instrument company, revolutionizing music technology with products like the Aeroband Guitar and PocketDrum. Designed for music lovers of all levels, Aeroband enables users to explore their musical creativity anytime, anywhere. Whether a beginner or a professional, Aeroband provides intuitive, innovative tools that empower you to express yourself through music.

