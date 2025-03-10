70mai Unveils 4K Omni: The Ultimate 360° Dash Cam for Unmatched Protection

SHANGHAI, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — 70mai, a leading innovator in dash cam technology, introduces the 70mai 4K Omni , an advanced upgrade to the world’s first 360° rotating dash cam, delivering comprehensive protection in any driving scenario. Now equipped with dual-channel recording, it pairs a 4K Sony STARVIS 2 front camera with a 1080P HDR rear camera, ensuring seamless 360° coverage. With 4K 60FPS recording, every detail is captured with cinematic precision, even at high speeds.



70mai 4K Omni

Whether navigating city streets or parking in low-light conditions, the 4K Omni delivers superior imaging. MaiColor Vivid+ Solution™ enhances brightness and clarity, while windshield color compensation reduces glare for crystal-clear visuals. 70mai Night Owl Vision™ enhances nighttime visibility, while 70mai Lumi Vision ensures reliable footage even in near-total darkness.

For round-the-clock vehicle security, the 24-Hour Smart Parking Surveillance system provides:

Instant App Alerts for collision notifications

Live Streaming for real-time remote monitoring

Find My Car for effortless vehicle tracking

Live Route Tracking for up-to-the-minute positioning

Powered by AI Motion Detection 2.0 and dual Hall Effect Sensors, the 4K Omni precisely detects movement, while 4G connectivity (UP05 for North America, UP04 for Europe) enhances remote surveillance, ensuring peace of mind wherever you are.

Unlike conventional dash cams, the 4K Omni features a supercapacitor, ensuring high-temperature resistance and automatic video saving before power loss, making it ideal for extreme conditions. On the road, Super-Sensing ADAS provides lane departure warnings, forward collision alerts, and pedestrian detection, actively enhancing driver safety.