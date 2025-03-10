AIM Vaccine’s Iteratively Upgraded Diploid Rabies Vaccine Approved for Clinical Trials, Showing Significantly Higher Efficacy than Marketed Diploid Rabies Vaccines

HONG KONG, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd. (06660.HK), a leading PRC vaccine company, published an announcement on March 9, 2025, the company’s research and development of a diploid rabies vaccine has recently received the Clinical Trial Approval Notice from the National Medical Products Administration. This product is an upgraded version of the diploid rabies vaccine, featuring significantly high efficacy, marking a major iterative upgrade in the global rabies vaccine technology field. Animal trials have shown that the vaccine generates antibodies that provide a high level of protection, with efficacy significantly surpassing that of already marketed diploid rabies vaccines under the same dosage conditions.

This vaccine has successfully overcome the technical bottlenecks of traditional processes, which are characterized by low virus titer and low yield. Optimizations and innovations have been made in the purification process, resulting in significant improvements in product quality and safety. It can be administered using a five-injection method, a simplified four-injection method, or a 2-1-1 four-injection method, offering more flexibility and convenience.

Since February, AIM Vaccine has made several breakthrough advancements that highlight its innovative capabilities and global strategy. Its mRNA RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) vaccine has received clinical approval in the U.S., and the company announced a comprehensive deployment of the DeepSeek large model, realizing a strategic upgrade to an “AI + Smart Vaccine Enterprise.”

In the context of major global investment banks raising target prices for Chinese assets, biotech stocks with high technological innovation content are expected to encounter significant opportunities. China Galaxy International Securities[1] believes that the pharmaceutical sector will undergo a recovery, and structural opportunities still exist. From the perspective of short-term and medium-to-long-term growth certainty, it is optimistic about the innovative pharmaceutical supply chain, international expansion, and leading companies in niche sectors.

Fosun International Securities[2] previously pointed out that AIM’s innovative products are driving a revaluation of its value. Considering AIM Vaccine’s strong R&D capabilities, technological leadership, and international market expansion potential, it has assigned a “Buy” rating with a target price of HKD 11.