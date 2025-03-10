Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Announced First Participant Dosed in the US Phase 2 Clinical Study of Bofanglutide (GZR18) Injection for Overweight or Obesity

BEIJING and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals (Gan & Lee, Shanghai Stock Exchange: 603087) announced that the first participant has been successfully dosed in a Phase 2 clinical trial of bofanglutide (research code: GZR18) injection, a bi-weekly glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) independently developed by Gan & Lee, in the US participants with overweight or obesity. Notably, bofanglutide is the first GLP-1 receptor mono-agonist to undergo a head-to-head comparison with tirzepatide for evaluating the efficacy in body weight management globally.

This Phase 2 clinical trial (ClinicalTrials.gov registration number: NCT06737042) was designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of bofanglutide injection in US adults with overweight or obesity. The study plans to enroll 285 subjects, who will be randomized to receive either 24 mg, 36 mg, or 48 mg of bofanglutide bi-weekly, 15 mg of tirzepatide once-weekly, or placebo. The primary endpoint is the percentage change in body weight from baseline at the end of the treatment.

Previously, a Phase 1 study (NCT06548997) of bofanglutide injection demonstrated good safety and tolerability in US subjects, along with promising glucose-lowering and weight-loss potential[1]. The initiation of head-to-head clinical study for bofanglutide versus tirzepatide, marking a new phase in Gan & Lee’s GLP-1 innovation. This milestone underscores the company’s ambition to challenge the leading GLP-1 therapy in the global market for weight management, aiming to provide a better treatment option for patients with overweight or obesity worldwide.

Reference:

[1].Liu Y, Chen W, He X, He A, Zhao L, Xie T, Li Y, Zhao J, Hunt A, Shi A, Gan ZR. The safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of GZR18 in healthy American and Chinese adult subjects. Diabetes Obes Metab. 2025 Mar 3. doi: 10.1111/dom.16285. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 40028667.

About Bofanglutide (GZR18)

Bofanglutide (R&D Code: GZR18) injection, developed by Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, is a bi-weekly GLP-1 receptor agonist (RA) indicated for glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes and body weight management in overweight/obese individuals. As the potential first bi-weekly GLP-1 RA in the world, early clinical trials have demonstrated its efficacy in weight reduction comparable to or superior to marketed counterparts, with a safety and tolerability profile consistent with the established class of GLP-1 RAs, and significant reductions in both blood glucose levels and body weight.

Forward-looking statements

About Gan & Lee

Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals developed the first Chinese domestic insulin analog. Currently, Gan & Lee has six core insulin products, including five insulin analog varieties: long-acting glargine injection (Basalin), fast-acting lispro injection (Prandilin®™), fast-acting aspart injection (Rapilin), mixed protamine zinc lispro injection (25R) (Prandilin®™25), aspart 30 injection (Rapilin30), and one human insulin injection – mixed protamine human insulin injection (30R) (Similin30). The company has two approved medical devices in China, namely reusable insulin injection pen (GanleePen), and disposable pen needle (GanleeFine)®.

In China’s 2024 National Insulin-Specific Centralized Procurement, Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals ranked first among all selected companies in terms of procurement demand for insulin analogs. The company is also making strides in international markets, with the disposable pen needle (GanleeFine) approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2020 and received GMP inspection approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in 2024. These achievements significantly boost Gan & Lee’s competitiveness in both international and domestic markets®.

In the future, Gan & Lee will strive for comprehensive coverage in diabetes treatment. Moving forward with its mission to become a world-class pharmaceutical company, Gan & Lee will also actively develop new chemical entities and biological drugs, focusing on treatments for metabolic diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and other therapeutic areas.