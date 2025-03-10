GLOBAL TIMES: A feast connecting people’s hearts: 70,000 runners from China and Namibia compete in Rossing Marathon

ROSSING, Namibia, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On Saturday morning, the 34th Rossing National Marathon Championship (Rossing Marathon) was grandly inaugurated in the coastal town of Swakopmund in Namibia, with a ceremonial gunshot fired by Wei Jinming, the Counsellor for Economic and Commercial Affairs of the Chinese Embassy in Namibia.

This event unfolded against the stunning backdrop of the vast Atlantic Ocean and the expansive Namib Desert, creating a spectacular racecourse. As one of Namibia’s oldest marathon events, the Rossing Marathon is not just a celebration of sports; it is a cultural feast that bridges mountains and seas, uniting hearts across nations.

Simultaneously, in China, a “Cloud Marathon” was launched online under the theme “Running with the Antelopes.” This virtual event featured five categories: 3 kilometers, 5 kilometers, 10 kilometers, half marathon, and full marathon, attracting over 70,000 runners of diverse backgrounds and languages. The event, themed “Crossing Mountains and Seas, China and Namibia Running Together,” reached its peak with enthusiastic participation from runners worldwide.

As a vital platform for China–Namibia cooperation, the Rossing Marathon employed an innovative online-offline integration model to attract global participants. The offline segment included a full marathon, half marathon, 10 kilometers, and 5 kilometers races. Runners on the Namibian racecourse were greeted by the endless expanse of the Atlantic Ocean on one side and the golden vastness of the Namib Desert on the other. Participants from around the globe gathered to measure the grandeur of nature with their strides and to etch their perseverance into the landscape with their sweat.

As a premier event on Namibia’s sports calendar, the successful hosting of the Rossing Marathon not only drew international attention to Namibia but also provided fresh ideas and models for cooperation among countries in the Global South. The ongoing development of this event will further deepen China–Namibia collaboration in areas such as sustainable development and cultural exchange, contributing to the establishment of a high-level China–Africa community with a shared future and serving as a vivid example of solidarity and collaboration among Global South nations.

Namibian Ambassador to China Elia George Kaiyamo remarked that “China–Namibia cooperation is deepening in the new era, and the Rossing Marathon has built a bridge of friendship between the people of the two countries.”

Johan Coetzee, Managing Director at the Rossing uranium mine, said during a break at the Rossing Marathon that “this year marks the second edition of the marathon that combines online and offline elements,and we have witnessed significant achievements. We plan to further expand the scale of the event,committed to sustainable development and innovation in tandem.We aim to advocate a positive and healthy local culture and promote the exchange and integration of global cultures.”

Counselor Wei commented on the event, stating that “the Rossing Marathon is a vivid symbol of China–Namibia cooperation. Its spirit of unity, struggle, friendship, and perseverance aligns perfectly with the concept of friendly cooperation between our two nations. It has enhanced emotional resonance between our peoples, becoming an important bridge for people-to-people connections. Through the power of sports, it continuously strengthens the public opinion foundation of our friendly relations and has made significant contributions to deepening the China–Namibia friendship.”

At the 3 kilometers mark on the racecourse, the Chinese team set up a special supply station that not only provided energy replenishment for the runners but also showcased rich Chinese cultural elements. This display added to the excitement of the event, motivating runners and attracting a large crowd of spectators.

This was an invitation to cross mountains and seas. A Chinese runner shared the excitement after completing the race: “This is my first time participating in the Rossing Marathon. The natural scenery and the enthusiastic atmosphere here are unforgettable. I know that at this moment, 70,000 runners in China are starting the race with me online. I hope that next year, more Chinese runners will come to Namibia and experience the charm of this ‘Land of Courage’ in person!”

2025 marks the sixth anniversary of the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC)’s acquisition of the Rossing uranium mine. Over the past six years, the CNNC has actively participated in the Belt and Road Initiative, adhering to the principles of consultation, contribution, and shared benefits.

The corporation has fulfilled its social responsibilities and promoted the sustainable development of the Rossing uranium mine, assisting Namibia in its overall development. The CNNC’s social responsibility initiatives in Namibia, particularly in education and sports, have brought tangible benefits to local communities. The Rossing Marathon’s racecourse not only traverses the Atlantic Ocean and Namib Desert, but also connects the hearts of the people of China and Namibia. In this land of courage, the antelopes run together, and friendship endures forever.

Global Times

A feast connecting people’s hearts: 70,000 runners from China and Namibia compete in Rossing Marathon (globaltimes.cn)

Contact: Tianshu Xu, xutianshu@globaltimes.com.cn