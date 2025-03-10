Hoiana Shores Golf Club Connects Vietnam to the World by Successfully Hosting the Prestigious Seventh Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) Championship

HOI AN, Vietnam, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The seventh Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) Championship concluded successfully at Hoiana Shores Golf Club, with Jeneath Wong from Malaysia claiming the title. Demonstrating skill and determination, the 20-year-old made history as the first Malaysian to win the region’s most prestigious women’s amateur championship.



Jeneath Wong with the Hoiana Resort & Golf management team and the WAAP 2025 trophy

With this victory, Jeneath Wong secures a coveted golden ticket to compete against the world’s best in three Major Championships this year: the Chevron Championship (April 24-27), the Evian Championship (July 10-13), the AIG Women’s Open (July 31-August 3).

Recognized as one of the world’s top 100 golf courses, Hoiana Shores Golf Club served as the official venue for the championship, receiving high praise from players, WAAP organizers, sponsors, officials, and media for its exceptional course layout, strategic and challenging design, outstanding service, passionate team, and state-of-the-art facilities.

Before receiving her trophy, Jeneath Wong expressed her gratitude: “Thank you to Hoiana Shores Golf Club for a perfect course, and to my Vietnamese caddie for the incredible support throughout the tournament.”

Niall Farquharson, Chairman of The R&A, shared his appreciation: “I would like to thank Alan Teo, CEO of Hoiana Resort & Golf, Dr. Aylwin Tai, and Wee Peng Siong, General Manager of Hoiana Shores Golf Club. You have an incredible facility here in Vietnam, and you could not have done more to make us feel welcome. Given the quality of the course and its facilities, it is hard to believe that the course is only celebrating its fifth anniversary this year. It has provided the perfect stage to challenge the players and showcase their exceptional talent this week.”

Hosting a world-class golf tournament for the first time in Vietnam has been a great honor for Hoiana Shores Golf Club, reinforcing its mission to connect Vietnam to the global golf community. Moving forward, the club will continue its strong collaboration with The R&A to promote and develop key golf initiatives, including R&A Sustainable Golf and educational programs such as the Rules of Golf, Junior & Public Golf, and Club & Turf Management, benefiting both Vietnam and the broader Asia-Pacific region.



Niall Farquharson, Chairman of The R&A, presents a souvenir gift to Alan Teo, CEO of Hoiana Shores Resort & Golf. From left to right: 1. Philip Hassall – Vice Chairman & Treasurer, Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation; 2. Taimur Hassan Amin – Chairman, Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation; 3. Niall Farquharson – Chairman, The R&A; 4. Alan Teo – CEO, Hoiana Shores Resort & Golf; 5. Vu Nguyen – Vice Chairman & General Secretary, Vietnam Golf Association; 6. Ian Pattinson – Captain, The Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews

Dr. Aylwin Tai, the golf course consultant, emphasized the club’s long-term vision: “In the future, Hoiana Shores Golf Club aims to become an Education Hub for Amateur Golf in Asia-Pacific, with strong support from The R&A, APGC, and the Vietnam Golf Association.”

Alan Teo, CEO of Hoiana Resort & Golf, reaffirmed the resort’s commitment: “Hosting the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship has been a milestone moment for Hoiana Shores Golf Club and a proud achievement for Vietnam. This event not only showcased our world-class course but also reinforced Vietnam’s position on the global golf stage. Hoiana Resort & Golf is committed to advancing the sport by fostering young talent, supporting golf education, and providing an exceptional venue for international tournaments. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with The R&A and key golf organizations to further elevate the game in Vietnam and the Asia-Pacific region.”

A World-Class Golf Destination

Located within Hoiana Resort & Golf, the world’s leading fully integrated resort, Hoiana Shores Golf Club has earned prestigious accolades, including recognition among the world’s top 100 golf courses in 2022 and 2023 by Golf World TOP 100, placement in Asia-Pacific’s top 100 golf courses in 2022 and 2024 by Golf Travel, and the title of Vietnam’s Best Golf Course in 2020 by Golf Digest. Designed by the legendary Robert Trent Jones Jr., Hoiana Shores Golf Club is nestled along the breathtaking coastline of Quang Nam, offering stunning views of the Cham Islands and presents an exhilarating challenge for golfers of all skill levels. The club also features a 6,000m² clubhouse, complete with world-class dining, a premium golf shop, a modern function room, and five-star locker room facilities, ensuring an exceptional golfing experience.

About Hoiana Resort & Golf

Hoiana Resort & Golf, the world’s leading fully integrated resort, is located along a 4-kilometer stretch of pristine coastline, near two UNESCO World Heritage Sites—Hoi An Ancient Town and My Son Sanctuary. This stunning beachfront complex offers more than 1,200 keys across four luxury hotels, including two New World-branded properties—New World Hoiana Beach Resort and New World Hoiana Hotel—along with Hoiana Hotel & Suites and Hoiana Residences.