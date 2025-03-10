Hong Kong based Diginex Limited Rings Nasdaq Closing Bell Following Record-Breaking IPO Performance

Secondary Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Tradegate Exchange Striving to become the largest player in sustainable RegTech



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 March 2025 – Diginex Limited (“Diginex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DGNX), an impact technology company specializing in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) solutions, celebrated a significant milestone by ringing the Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 6, 2025. This follows its highly successful IPO on January 22, 2025, which has seen extraordinary support from investors, cementing Diginex’s position as one of the best-performing Nasdaq-listed IPOs in the past decade.

The Diginex team celebrates a historic milestone at Times Square, New York, after ringing the Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 6, 2025, marking its record-breaking IPO performance and global expansion in the ESG market.

In addition to its Nasdaq debut, Diginex recently achieved secondary listings on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Tradegate Exchange, signaling its ambition to expand its global footprint across Europe, North America, and Asia. The Company aims to leverage the growing focus on sustainability and evolving ESG regulations to drive strategic growth, positioning itself as a market leader in the rapidly consolidating sustainable RegTech sector.

Speaking at the Nasdaq Closing Bell ceremony, Miles Pelham, Chairman and Founder of Diginex, shared, “It is just the beginning of our journey as a public company. At Diginex, our mission has always been clear: to drive innovation in sustainable RegTech, empowering companies worldwide to operate more responsibly and more sustainably. It’s no secret that we have grand plans to utilize the financial acumen within the executive and board to become the largest player in sustainable RegTech. We will strive to achieve this by pursuing both organic growth within the platform and amazing partnerships we have already built, but also by being highly acquisitive and rolling up with the very best partners in what is maturing and consolidating niche industry.”

Miles Pelham, Chairman and Founder of Diginex Limited, reaffirms the Company’s commitment to driving innovation in sustainable RegTech and advancing ESG compliance globally.

Nasdaq’s representative, Kristina Ayanian, praised the Company’s remarkable performance, stating, “Since the Company’s IPO on January 22, Diginex’s share price has increased by almost 17 times – an incredible success! This exceptional growth makes Diginex the best-performing small-cap stock so far in 2025 and distinguishes it as one of the top-performing IPOs on the Nasdaq in the past decade.”

The Diginex leadership team, joined by partners and supporters, proudly rings the Nasdaq Closing Bell to celebrate its remarkable IPO success and its vision to become the largest player in sustainable RegTech.

Diginex’s Strategic Leadership and Innovative ESG Solutions

Diginex stands out as a pioneering ESG reporting technology company and advisory firm. The Company is led by a team of experienced investment bankers who have identified significant inefficiencies in the ESG compliance market. Leveraging their expertise, the leadership team has developed cutting-edge SaaS platforms and proprietary solutions, including:

diginexESG – a leading ESG reporting platform.

– a leading ESG reporting platform. diginexLUMEN – an innovative tool for data-driven sustainability insights.

– an innovative tool for data-driven sustainability insights. diginexAPPRISE – a solution for supply chain transparency and compliance.

– a solution for supply chain transparency and compliance. diginexADVISORY – a service for ESG strategy consultation and implementation.

With these products, Diginex empowers businesses to make informed decisions, enhancing their resilience and future-proofing their operations against evolving ESG risks.

Additionally, the Company recently launched an ESG Ratings Support Service to meet the rising demand for reliable tools in navigating the complex ESG landscape. This innovation aligns with Diginex’s goal of driving continuous product development and supporting organizations in meeting global sustainability standards.

Global Expansion and Strategic Acquisitions

To accelerate its growth trajectory, Diginex plans to pursue both organic growth and strategic mergers and acquisitions across Europe and the United States. By partnering with top-tier players in the ESG market, the Company aims to solidify its position as the largest player in sustainable RegTech.

Diginex actively engages with organizations operating under international frameworks such as the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). The Diginex ESG platform is ISO-certified and an official partner of GRI, SASB, and the World Economic Forum. Furthermore, the Company is a signatory to the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), reinforcing its commitment to advancing sustainability globally.

Client Base and Global Reach

Diginex serves a diverse client base, including multinational corporations such as Coca-Cola, HSBC, and Unilever, as well as small-to-medium enterprises across nearly 30 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and Singapore. This global reach positions Diginex as a trusted partner in the sustainability landscape, helping companies navigate regulatory complexities and build resilient business practices.

Looking Ahead

With its groundbreaking IPO performance, strategic global expansion, and commitment to innovation, Diginex is poised to lead the sustainable RegTech industry into the future. Chairman Miles Pelham concluded, “We remain steadfast in our values and our commitment to advancing responsible and sustainable business practices on a global scale through tech adoption. The future’s bright, the future is incredibly exciting – and this is only the beginning.”

Watch the Video: Highlights from Diginex Limited’s Nasdaq Closing Bell Ceremony

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/l12hf4q79u9imgh8xzv8r/ALBzliQwcxbYL4P1WaQ8LOo?dl=0&e=1&preview=PGM_1920_03_05_2025_15_51_27_A1.mp4&rlkey=y2lhv5thk1tojc323wmffwq1y&st=01d2axaa

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Hashtag: #Diginex

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Diginex Limited

Diginex Limited is a Cayman Islands exempted company, with subsidiaries located in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. Diginex Limited conducts operations through its wholly owned subsidiary Diginex Solutions (HK) Limited, a Hong Kong corporation (“DSL”) and DSL is the sole owner of (i) Diginex Services Limited, a corporation formed in the United Kingdom and (ii) Diginex USA LLC, a limited liability company formed in the State of Delaware. DSL commenced operations in 2020, and is a software company that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. DSL is an impact technology business that helps organizations address the some of the most pressing ESG, climate and sustainability issues, utilizing blockchain, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action.

Diginex Limited was listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market (NASDAQ: DGNX) in January 2025 and cross-listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Open Market) and the Tradegate Exchange under the symbol ‘I0Q’ in February 2025.

Diginex’s products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.diginex.com/.