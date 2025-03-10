DUBAI, UAE, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, released the latest weekly crypto derivatives analytics report with Block Scholes as President Trump signed the executive order to establish a strategic BTC reserve on Thursday.

In the first week of March, crypto market movements suggested traders had digested the positive news and pulled towards bearish territories with a declining S&P 500 and growing skepticism surrounding ETH and SOL. This waning enthusiasm is evidenced by a notable increase in demand for short-term protective options as investors seek to mitigate potential risks in the evolving market landscape.



Market Needs a Stronger Boost than Trump’s Crypto Strategic Reserve: New Bybit x Block Scholes Crypto Derivatives Report

Key Highlights:

Stable Funding Rates : Following President Trump’s announcement on Mar. 2 , the spot prices of involved cryptocurrencies surged. However, funding rates for these assets have not reached extreme levels, remaining relatively stable compared to highs seen prior to Trump’s inauguration. This suggests a balanced demand for long positions, indicating subdued short interest in the market.

: Following President Trump’s announcement on , the spot prices of involved cryptocurrencies surged. However, funding rates for these assets have not reached extreme levels, remaining relatively stable compared to highs seen prior to Trump’s inauguration. This suggests a balanced demand for long positions, indicating subdued short interest in the market. Volatility in ETH Options : The enthusiasm surrounding ETH was quickly tempered as ongoing tariff discussions contributed to bearish market sentiment. This has resulted in a notable increase in realized volatility, surpassing options-implied levels. As traders seek protection, the market has seen a shift in short-term volatility towards puts, reflecting a cautious outlook.

: The enthusiasm surrounding ETH was quickly tempered as ongoing tariff discussions contributed to bearish market sentiment. This has resulted in a notable increase in realized volatility, surpassing options-implied levels. As traders seek protection, the market has seen a shift in short-term volatility towards puts, reflecting a cautious outlook. Decline in SOL Open Interest: The report also notes a decrease in open interest for Solana options at the end of February. Despite the inclusion of SOL in the proposed crypto reserve, open interest has not seen a corresponding uptick, with a majority of new positions still favoring calls, albeit at a lackluster pace.

Access the Full Report

For detailed insights, readers may download the full report .

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk /#BybitResearch

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube