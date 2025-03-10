Webull Debuts Enhanced Brokerage Services with Webull Premium

A subscription-based product designed to elevate the retail investing experience

NEW YORK, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Webull, a leading online investment platform, today announced it will be launching Webull Premium – an elite membership offering. The subscription unifies a set of best-in-class products, including margin rates, deposit promotions, and discounted trading fees under a single upgraded experience.

Webull Premium elevates the brokerage experience by providing benefits and enhanced financial tools. The subscription service includes industry-leading margin rates, highly competitive cash management rates, IRA transfer and contribution matching, preferred derivatives pricing, and an advanced data package featuring Nasdaq Level 2 and OPRA market data.

“Bringing Webull Premium to market is the next iteration of Webull’s high caliber offerings, providing a new benchmark for retail investors,” said Anthony Denier, Group President and US CEO of Webull. “In a highly competitive environment, we are proud to launch this premium service for advanced traders and investors who are seeking an enhanced experience.”

Webull Premium was well received by beta testers and the waitlist has far exceeded expectations ahead of the launch.

“This launch represents a significant milestone for Webull and showcases our never-ending commitment to innovation and delivering an unparalleled suite of services to our customers,” said Arianne Adams, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Derivatives at Webull. “We continue to listen to our customers’ feedback and firmly believe Webull Premium will deliver solutions that enhance their experience to strengthen their trading and investing decisions.”

The subscription service will be available to U.S. customers for $3.99/month or $40/year.

Webull Premium will continue to evolve, offering increasing value to subscribers through a planned expansion of features and benefits. For more information, please visit www.webull.com/premium.

About Webull US

Webull is a leading online investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. Users of the Webull platform are empowered to pursue their financial goals with advanced charting tools, cutting-edge technology, and real-time market data. Through Webull’s online brokerage, self-directed investors can access low-cost trading across a wide range of assets, including securities, options, and futures, along with wealth management services. Webull Financial LLC (“Webull Financial”) is registered as a broker-dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a futures commission merchant registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Webull Financial is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Advisory accounts and services are provided by Webull Advisors LLC, an investment advisor registered with the SEC. Registration does not imply a level of skill or training. All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. Options involve unique risks not suitable for all investors. Please visit www.webull.com/disclosures to read the ODD. For more information about Webull, visit www.webull.com .

About Webull Corporation

Webull Corporation, headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, operates in 15 regions globally and is backed by private equity investors located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Webull serves 20 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, and fractional shares through Webull’s trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at www.webullcorp.com.