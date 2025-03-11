Agoda Survey Reveals: Strong Interest in Family Travel and New Destinations Among South Korean Women

SEOUL, South Korea, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — To mark International Women’s Day which took place on March 8, digital travel platform Agoda unveiled travel insights about South Korean women. The findings revealed that while both men and women plan to travel more in 2025, South Korean women are leading the way in exploring new destinations and prioritizing shared adventures.

Exploring New Destinations

The survey showed that 67% of South Korean women expressed interest in visiting unfamiliar destinations. This figure is higher than the Asia-wide average of 60%, highlighting their strong desire to experience diverse cultures and landscapes. Women in South Korea are venturing beyond familiar travel spots, embracing the joy of exploring new markets firsthand.

Preference for Family Travel

The survey also found that 39% of women preferred traveling with family, while 22% chose to travel with their partners. By creating unforgettable memories with loved ones, women in South Korea are adding deeper meaning to their journeys through shared experiences.

Short Travel Experiences

The majority of South Korean women (52%) showed a preference for short trips lasting 2–5 days. These brief escapes provide an opportunity to immerse themselves in culture and adventure while taking a refreshing break from their busy routines. Short trips have become a popular choice for balancing daily life with the thrill of new experiences.

Lee Jun-hwan, Country Director, South Korea at Agoda stated, “Our survey reveals that South Korean women are leading changes in travel trends, particularly with their adventurous spirit and focus on meaningful journeys with family. Agoda remains committed to helping women in South Korea explore new destinations with great deals on accommodations, flights and activities.”

Agoda’s extensive offerings include over 5 million vacation properties, 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000 activities, all bookable in one place. Customers can discover the best deals and plan unforgettable trips by visiting agoda.com/deals or using the Agoda mobile app.