AI Takes Center Stage at Beijing InfoComm China 2025 Summit

BEIJING, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Beijing InfoComm China 2025 is poised for another significant showing at the China National Convention Center from 16-18 April 2025. In a world rapidly reshaped by artificial intelligence (AI), where its presence is becoming increasingly ubiquitous in our lives and businesses, this year’s edition focuses on AI upgrades and renewals.

As the leading professional audio-visual (Pro AV) and integrated experience solutions trade exhibition in the Asia-Pacific region, the show announced an impressive lineup of more than 70 summits, 7 special events and a dedicated “AI Technology Applications Zone”. This zone will spotlight the innovative applications and leading technologies of Pro AV and AI integration across various industries, bringing together the world’s top industry leaders to discuss future technology trends.



100 Global Luminaries and Industry Leaders to Share Insights on International Perspectives and Chinese innovations, with AI being a Central Theme

Technology powerhouses like NVIDIA, Alibaba Cloud, ByteDance, Shure, Digi Bird Technology, TCL, and others are set to converge and share frontier insights and real-world expertise at Beijing InfoComm China Summit. The highly anticipated Summit will also welcome some 100 distinguished speakers from invidis consulting, Themed Entertainment Association (TEA), DANTE, Zhongguancun Overseas Science Park, Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology, DISCIEN and more.

From the opening keynote to the in-depth discussions in forums, delegates can look forward to learning more about the applications and impact of AI in real-world cases as AI remains the ubiquitous topic this year.

Keynote speaker at the Opening Ceremony, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Technology Association’s Chief Consultant Ken Yin will discuss in depth the application and implementation of AI big models in the digital transformation of enterprises, strategic planning and ROI measurement, and present valuable ideas for enterprises navigating the challenges of intelligent transformation.

Co-organized with NVIDIA, “AI Transforms Media: New Technologies Revolutionizes Communication will explore how AI is being integrated into the production and dissemination of media content. The field of education is also undergoing an AI revolution. In “Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Education: Innovative Research and Practice Forum”, education institutions including Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology, Tsinghua University, Tianjin University of Science and Technology and Alibaba Cloud will discuss the innovative path of AI-empowered sustainable design education.

Delegates can deep-dive into a plethora of AI-focused sessions over the three-day summit, including:

The AI Model Enhance the New Experience of Conference

Intelligent Conference Rooms in the Era of AI



AI Transforms Media : New Technologies Revolutionizes Communication (co-organized by NVIDIA) Symbiotic Education in the Era of Generative AI – Xiaoming Wang , Design Director of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Group Innovation Center

(co-organized by NVIDIA) – , Design Director of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Group Innovation Center From Carbon Neutrality to ESG: AI-Driven Sustainable Design Education and Innovation Path ways – Prof. Xin Liu , Ph.D. Supervisor, Academy of Arts and Design, THU

– Prof. , Ph.D. Supervisor, Academy of Arts and Design, THU The Disciplining of AI: Data Tagging Engineering in Art and Design – Shiqi Li , Associate Professor, School of Design, Central Academy of Fine Arts, Convener for Systems Design, Convener of Artificial Intelligence Design Research Direction

, Associate Professor, School of Design, Central Academy of Fine Arts, Convener for Systems Design, Convener of Artificial Intelligence Design Research Direction A New Paradigm of Human- AI Collaborative Design in Era of AI – Shengyu Huang , Ph.D., Co-founder, Beijing Nolibox Technology Co., Ltd.

, Ph.D., Co-founder, Beijing Nolibox Technology Co., Ltd. AI Empower s the Production and Dissemination of Media Audiovisual Content – Libiao Jin , Professor, Faculty of Information and Communication Engineering, Communication University of China

– , Professor, Faculty of Information and Communication Engineering, Communication University of AI Film and Television Production Technology and Application: SEVA -m ulti – modal 3D Video Large Model – Tianqi Zhao , Founder & CEO, DreamWLD Tech Beijing Co., Ltd.

– , Founder & CEO, DreamWLD Tech Beijing Co., Ltd. Multi-AI Camera Collaborative Tracking Technology – Sam Zhao , Technical Consultant, QSC LLC.

, Technical Consultant, QSC LLC. Spatial Computing and Virtual Real Integration Assist in the New Era of Vision – Michael Zhao , Founder, Beijing Zetavision Technology Co., Ltd.

, Founder, Beijing Zetavision Technology Co., Ltd. Application and Future Development of Noninductive Sound Reinforcement Technology in Conference – James Zhan , Chairman, CTO, Shenzhen Sonirock Tech Co., Ltd.

Full Summit program is available here.

Networking and Establishing Deep Connections at 7 Special Events

This year, Hall P will be the primary venue for the majority of Special Events, including the Opening Ceremony, InfoComm China Mixer (co-organized with TEA), some 30 Summit sessions, as well as two new Special Zones. Seven special events are specially designed to expand delegates’ networking and learning opportunities.

Opening Ceremony & Opening Keynote

Lunch & Learn: AI-driven innovation

Visitor Show Floor Tour: New Products & Technologies – Immersive experience of ground-breaking new products and cutting-edge technologies.

Immersive experience of ground-breaking new products and cutting-edge technologies. Visitor Show Floor Tour: Smart Workplace & Classroom – Explore the latest technologies in smart office and teaching.

Explore the latest technologies in smart office and teaching. Welcome Networking Event (Co-organized with China AV English Group) – A social gathering for AV Channel professional.

– A social gathering for AV Channel professional. InfoComm China Mixer (Co-organized with TEA) – Specially designed for cultural and tourism professionals.

– Specially designed for cultural and tourism professionals. Breakfast Workshop: Troubleshooting Networked AV System



All-New AI Technology Application Zone and Discovery Zone provides the perfect platform for visitors to discover how AI can reshape the industry and enhance user experience.

All-New AI Technology Application Zone

An all-new AI Technology Application Zone is launched, focusing on audio enhancement, speech recognition, video analysis and optimization, machine learning, robotics, and natural language processing. The AI Tech Application Pitching Session which runs in parallel, is the perfect platform for visitors to discover how AI can reshape the industry and enhance user experience.

Discovery Zone

A display of emergent brands to showcase innovative products and technologies with great potential, the exhibits include novel interactive methods and immersive experience content encompassing innovative software and artificial intelligence. This will be the go-to exhibition zone for visitors to explore future technology trends and experience first-hand the power of innovation.

Visitor Registration is Now Open

Admission is free. Visitors are encouraged to register for their show badge early and plan their visit soon. For full information including exhibitors, products, summit, registration and last remaining sponsorship opportunities, visit website here.

About InfoCommAsia

InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd. extends its influence through three marquee shows: InfoComm Asia; InfoComm China, Beijing; and InfoComm India. Each show features an exhibition that showcases the world’s most cutting-edge and in-demand professional audiovisual and integrated experience technology solutions and a summit that presents learning opportunities. The shows bring together professional audiovisual industry players and top-level decision-makers from across different markets to tap into the vast potential presented by pro AV solutions.

For more information, visit infocomm-asia.com; infocomm-china.com; infocomm-india.com

