Creo Solutions to Launch Booya, an OLP to Expand Financial Inclusion in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 March 2025 – Mexican fintech company Creo Solutions is set to launch Booya, a new online lending platform designed to serve the country’s underbanked population. Scheduled for release in March, Booya aims to enhance financial inclusion by providing fast, accessible, and flexible credit solutions.

Booya offers micro installment personal loans with terms of up to 12 months, ranging from 300 to 30,000 pesos per loan. The platform features a streamlined, fully digital application process, requiring only three minutes to apply and five minutes for loan disbursement. By offering unsecured loans with manageable repayment plans, Booya provides a fast and convenient alternative to traditional banking, enabling individuals to address urgent financial needs with ease.

As Mexico moves towards a more digitally inclusive economy, Creo Solutions remains committed to fostering financial empowerment through technology. With Booya, the company is taking a significant step toward bridging the financial gap and supporting economic resilience across the country.

Leveraging Creo Solutions’ proven credit technology, Booya is designed to reach a broader audience by eliminating the lengthy and complex processes often associated with traditional banks. The platform addresses the everyday cash flow challenges of underbanked consumers, helping them navigate financial emergencies quickly and efficiently.

In its initial phase, Booya will focus on small installment loans for the unbanked and underbanked population. Moving forward, Creo Solutions plans to expand its offerings to include Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions and digital banking services, further broadening access to digital financial tools.

