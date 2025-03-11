Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, to host “Hong Kong Thai Night 2025” showcasing Thailand’s entertainment industry on the global stage.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 March 2025 – The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, continues its mission to promote Thailand’s entertainment industry in alignment with the government’s soft power strategy and economic growth policies. As part of these efforts, Thailand is positioning itself as a regional film hub by hosting the business networking event “Thai Night: Where Films Come Alive 2025.” In addition, DITP leading 37 Thai entertainment companies participate in the Thailand Pavilion at the Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (FILMART) 2025, one of Asia’s most significant film and television industry events.

Thai Night 2025 will take place on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the JW Marriott Hotel in Hong Kong, People’s Republic of China. The event will be graced by Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi, who will preside as the honorary chairperson, celebrating the outstanding achievements of Thailand’s entertainment industry over the past year.

Since its inception in 2011, Thai Night has served as a business networking event, showcasing the strength of Thailand’s entertainment industry at major international film festivals, including the American Film Market (USA), Cannes Film Festival (France), and Hong Kong FILMART (Hong Kong). This exclusive gathering brings together film and television producers from Thailand, Hong Kong, and around the world, along with experts from the global entertainment sector. Thai Night will feature a series of special activities, including presentations of outstanding works by Thai entertainment companies, networking sessions to foster collaborations between Thai and international industry leaders, a showcase of authentic Thai cuisine and beverages certified with the Thai SELECT label, highlighting Thailand’s potential in the Asian and international markets.

Thailand’s film industry has made remarkable growth in recent years, gaining international recognition for its skilled filmmakers, scenic filming locations, world-class production capabilities, and strong government support. Thai Night 2025 will serve as a key platform to further elevate the global presence of Thailand’s entertainment industry and promote its sustainable growth.

To attend Hong Kong Thai Night 2025 and FILMART 2025, please visit www.ditp.go.th or www.facebook.com/thailandfilms

