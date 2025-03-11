Dongfeng powers a fuel-free journey from Wuhan to Harbin

WUHAN, China, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A report from Changjiang Daily.



a global tour of the Dongfeng Motor Global Innovation Center

On March 4, Han Yang, Director of the Technical Planning Center at Dongfeng Motor Corporation R&D Institute, led a global tour of the Dongfeng Motor Global Innovation Center. He showcased advancements in new energy and intelligent vehicle technology, reinforcing Dongfeng’s role in shaping the future of mobility.

This event, part of the “China Auto Valley • Global Launch of Wuhan-Made Auto Brands,” featured the theme “Technological Dongfeng, Leading the Smart Future.” It highlighted how Dongfeng translates innovation into user-focused products through its three major brands—Dongfeng Fengshen (AEOLUS), Dongfeng eπ, and Dongfeng Nammi.

300km in just 5 minutes

The Quantum Architecture stands out as a cutting-edge intelligent electric vehicle framework. While most traditional EVs operate on a 400V system, Quantum Architecture upgrades to an 800V system, effectively turning a “narrow pipeline” into a “highway,” enabling a rapid 5-minute charge to provide 300km of range.

During the event, Han Yang pointed to a model and explained that conventional EVs house their battery packs externally, much like an “attached backpack.” In contrast, Quantum Architecture has adopted an integrated design that seamlessly fuses the battery with the vehicle’s floor, reducing battery thickness by 10mm, increasing vertical cabin space by an additional fist’s height, and enhancing body rigidity by 30%—achieving both safety and comfort.

The Quantum Architecture has already undergone rigorous road testing over 500,000km, enduring extreme conditions from -30°C in Mohe to 50°C in Turpan. Covering over 200 diverse terrains—including plateaus and gravel roads—it ensures a stable and reliable driving experience.

World-Leading 47.06% thermal efficiency

Engine thermal efficiency is a key benchmark for performance. “Traditional gasoline engines typically have a thermal efficiency of around 35%, but our Mach hybrid engine has achieved a global-leading 47.06%,” Han Yang stated.

Higher thermal efficiency translates to greater fuel savings and extended range. For example, hybrid models equipped with the i-Control intelligent power management system operate on pure electric mode in urban areas with zero fuel consumption, seamlessly switching to hybrid mode for highway driving. This results in an impressive range of over 2,000km—enough to drive from Wuhan to Harbin without refueling or recharging.

As the powerhouse behind Dongfeng’s vehicles, Mach Power has been a defining force since its debut in 2021.

Ushering in a smarter mobility era

Beyond power, a truly intelligent vehicle must “understand” its driver. “If a car were a human body, the engine and wheels would be its ‘limbs,’ while Tianyuan Architecture serves as its ‘nervous system’ and ‘brain,'” Han Yang explained. This system boosts communication efficiency fourfold via fiber-optic transmission, enabling real-time hazard response.

Moreover, Dongfeng’s intelligent cockpit prioritizes emotional interaction. If a driver appears fatigued after work, the system automatically dims the lights, plays soothing music, and releases a lavender scent—transforming the cabin into a “personalized spa space.”

Dongfeng’s intelligent driving system effectively handles complex scenarios such as sudden pedestrian crossings and glare from oncoming headlights at night. For instance, if a pedestrian suddenly emerges from a blind spot, the system can detect, decide, and brake within just 0.02 seconds—10 times faster than human reflexes.

An industry-first vehicle-road-cloud integration ensures seamless interaction between vehicles and infrastructure, providing accident alerts and syncing traffic signals to reduce sudden braking. Already deployed in multiple Chinese cities, these innovations reinforce Dongfeng’s vision of a safer, smarter driving experience.

Dongfeng’s cutting-edge technologies are deeply intertwined with vehicle performance and user experience. Through technological empowerment, the company has built cars with a stronger “physique,” a more powerful “heart,” a smarter “brain,” and a more responsive “nervous system.”