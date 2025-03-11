Dusit Hotels and Resorts signs to manage Kaliwatu Residences – Dusit Collection in Flores, Indonesia

Elevated luxury meets natural beauty in one of Indonesia’s most exciting travel destinations.



BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 March 2025 – Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has signed a hotel management agreement with PT Komodo Property Management to manage Kaliwatu Residences – Dusit Collection, an exclusive new luxury retreat in Labuan Bajo, Flores island, one of Indonesia’s fastest-growing tourism destinations. This signing marks Dusit’s first Dusit Collection branded hotel in Indonesia, complementing the success of its subsidiary, Elite Havens—the region’s premier luxury villa rental provider—which already manages properties in Bali and Lombok.

Located on the western tip of Flores, just 10 minutes by car from Komodo International Airport and the vibrant town of Badjo—the gateway to Komodo National Park, renowned for its legendary Komodo dragons and world-class diving—Kaliwatu Residences – Dusit Collection promises a serene escape in a private hillside setting, surrounded by natural beauty and offering panoramic sea views.

Developed in phases, with full completion scheduled for Q2 2028, the project will feature 63 spacious, well-appointed private villas with plunge pools, 194 contemporary apartments, and a clubhouse housing a restaurant, bars, shops, a gym, a spa, and a rooftop swimming pool.

As part of Dusit’s luxury Dusit Collection brand—dedicated to exceptional hotels and residences in iconic locations—the new property embodies sleek, contemporary architecture inspired by European style and standards. Each villa has been meticulously designed with unique shapes and orientations to blend seamlessly with its natural surroundings, ensuring an exclusive and immersive experience for guests.

Beyond its luxurious offerings, the property will provide easy access to Labuan Bajo’s rich cultural and natural attractions, including stunning pink beaches, fascinating underground caves, cascading waterfalls, breathtaking hiking trails with panoramic viewpoints, and extraordinary encounters with Komodo dragons—the world’s largest lizards—within Komodo National Park.

Recognised for its unique wildlife and pristine marine environment, Labuan Bajo has been designated the best of Indonesia’s five super priority destinations—with a target of attracting 1.5 million tourists annually. Ongoing infrastructure improvements, including recent upgrades to Komodo International Airport and new direct flights from Kuala Lumpur, Singapore (launching in March), and Perth, Australia (coming soon), are further elevating Labuan Bajo’s status as a premier destination for relaxation and adventure.

“The signing of Kaliwatu Residences – Dusit Collection marks a significant milestone in Dusit’s expansion strategy, strengthening our presence in Southeast Asia’s thriving luxury hospitality market,” said Gilles Cretallaz, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit International. “Labuan Bajo is an extraordinary destination with immense potential, and we are delighted to introduce our signature Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to this stunning location. This project embodies everything Dusit stands for—refined luxury, cultural richness, and a commitment to creating value for the wider community. We look forward to delivering an exceptional experience for our guests.”

Alessandro Mugavero, CEO, PT Komodo Property Management, said, “As Labuan Bajo cements its position as a premier global destination, this project is perfectly timed to set new standards in sustainable luxury hospitality. Our vision for Kaliwatu Residences – Dusit Collection is to create a sanctuary that harmonises with nature while delivering world-class amenities. With Dusit’s expertise and commitment to excellence, we are confident this collaboration will redefine the region’s hospitality landscape. The development and construction of the project are fully supported by local authorities and are being carried out in collaboration with the local community, further enhancing its positive impact on the local economy.”

With this latest addition, Dusit’s portfolio now spans 296 properties across 18 countries, including 57 operating under Dusit Hotels and Resorts and 239 luxury villas under Elite Havens. Kaliwatu Residences – Dusit Collection joins two other Dusit Collection properties currently in development: Layan Verde in Phuket (opening 2027) and Plaza De Zamboanga – Dusit Collection, Philippines (opening later this year).

