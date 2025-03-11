electronica China 2025: High-quality Chinese and International Companies Gather at this Can’t-miss Electronics Event with 100,000 Square Meters!

SHANGHAI, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — electronica China 2025 will take place from April 15 to 17, 2025 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), in halls W3-W5 and N1-N5. It is expected to attract a total of more than 1,700 high-quality exhibitors from domestic and international markets covering 100,000 square meters. Register now and check out the latest updates on the exhibition area!

Fairgrounds Map



fairgrounds map of electronica China 2025

Overview some important exhibition areas

Semiconductors & Sensors

In recent years, the rapid development of the Internet of Things (IoT) industry in China has positioned sensors as one of the core components of the country’s “Strong Foundation Project”. As a result, the market scale and application scenarios for sensors in China have continued to grow. electronica China 2025 will include exhibition areas for semiconductors and sensors, gathering numerous high-quality exhibitors to discuss industry development on-site.

Test and Measurement & Power Supplies

The power supply industry in China has seen rapid growth fueled by international industrial relocation, the ongoing development of China’s information technology, and the continuous advancements in the defense and military sectors. The 2025 exhibition will feature bring together companies to showcase their products and participate in technological discussions in the test and measurement, and power supply exhibition areas.

Connectors, Switches and Cable Harness

In recent years, the connector market has experienced overall growth, fueled by the rapid development of downstream industries such as consumer electronics, new energy vehicles, communications, and industrial control. electroinica China 2025 will feature a connector exhibition area, inviting numerous leading exhibitors from the connector industry to showcase their new products.

PCB & EMS

With the maturation of the EMS industry model and ongoing technological advancements and capacity upgrades by companies, the global EMS market is experiencing greater diversity in its downstream customer sectors. At present, EMS is extensively applied across a range of sectors, including consumer electronics, automotive electronics, industrial control electronics, etc. electronica China 2025 will set up PCB and EMS exhibition areas.

Passive Components & Distributors

The development of technologies like 5G communication, artificial intelligence (AI), and the IoT is presenting substantial opportunities for the passive components industry. Additionally, passive components are widely used in such fields as telecommunications, power, automotive electronics, and healthcare, providing substantial growth opportunities for the industry. electronica China 2025 will set up passive components and distributors exhibition areas.

