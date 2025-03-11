Hong Kong Lawyers Can Expect Saving 11 Hours Weekly with Asia’s First Launch of Lexis+ AI in July 2025

Lexis+ AI delivers secure generative AI tools that fuel efficiency, effectiveness, and reliable results for the modern Hong Kong lawyer

HONG KONG, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of AI-powered analytics and decision tools, today announced that Hong Kong would be the first in Asia to launch Lexis+ AI™, a generative AI solution designed to transform legal work, in July 2025. Grounded in one of the largest repositories of accurate and exclusive legal content, Lexis+ AI combines the power of generative AI with proprietary LexisNexis search technology and authoritative content.

LexisNexis’ first-to-market generative AI solution collaborates like a trusted colleague that can span millions of documents in seconds. Based on customer testimonials following successful launches in Australia, Austria, Canada, France, the US, and the UK, Lexis+ AI is anticipated to save Hong Kong lawyers an average of 11 hours per week across research, drafting, client communications, and case summarisation activity.

Lexis+ AI is an AI-powered assistant that features conversational search, insightful summarisation, and intelligent legal drafting and document upload capabilities, all supported by state-of-the-art encryption and privacy technology to keep sensitive data secure. All results are backed by verifiable, citable authorities or sources.

Conversational Search: simplifies the complex and time-consuming legal research journey, providing a search experience for diverse legal questions with citations, facilitating lawyers’ ability to complete research effectively and efficiently.

simplifies the complex and time-consuming legal research journey, providing a search experience for diverse legal questions with citations, facilitating lawyers’ ability to complete research effectively and efficiently. Enhanced Summarisation : provides a custom summary of legal documents to speed up and guide insightful analysis.

: provides a custom summary of legal documents to speed up and guide insightful analysis. Generative Document Drafting : guides customers throughout the legal drafting process, generating a first draft of a legal document, and allowing users to change the language and tone from a simple prompt.

: guides customers throughout the legal drafting process, generating a first draft of a legal document, and allowing users to change the language and tone from a simple prompt. Document Upload Capabilities: enable users to rapidly analyse, summarise, and extract key insights from legal documents.

Michael Sit, Managing Director at LexisNexis Greater China, said: “We are thrilled to bring this transformative technology to Hong Kong, and indeed to be the first in Asia to do so. Lexis+ AI is a first-of-its-kind platform that will dramatically improve the speed, quality, and effectiveness of every lawyer regardless of how they practice law. As always, we have taken a customer-first approach to our innovation, research, and product development, to ensure that the unique needs of Hong Kong legal professionals are met, and expectations surpassed.”

Lexis+ AI is the latest offering in LexisNexis’ long history of AI innovation. According to LexisNexis Legal & Professional Chief AI Officer Min Chen: “The LexisNexis evolution from extractive to generative to agentic AI makes our legal AI solutions easier than ever to use, helping customers accomplish a remarkable amount of work without needing to be an expert in prompting. By integrating the latest AI technology, we are enabling legal professionals to focus on the strategic work that only they can do and reducing the repetitive work that AI handles proficiently.”

LexisNexis is responsibly developing legal AI solutions with human oversight. LexisNexis, part of RELX, follows the RELX Responsible AI Principles, considering the real-world impact of its solutions on people and taking action to prevent the creation or reinforcement of unfair bias. The company’s commitment to data security and privacy in the legal industry spans more than 50 years. LexisNexis employs over 2,000 technologists, data scientists, and subject matter experts to develop, test, and validate its solutions and deliver comprehensive, accurate information.

To promote wider understanding of AI and the opportunities it will present to the legal profession in Hong Kong, LexisNexis also offers a Lexis+ AI Insider program providing exclusive educational content in the form of thought leadership articles, webinars, and the latest AI developments in the region.

To join the Lexis+ AI Insider program, and be among the first to experience Lexis+ AI in Hong Kong, visit the program here.

For more information on Lexis+ AI, visit the official website here.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,800 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 36,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalisation is approximately £72.5bn | €87.4bn | $91.6bn