IFF Extends Enviva® PRO Probiotic Range to Improve Swine Welfare

New studies reveal that the three-strain Bacillus probiotic can better protect weaned piglets against diverse health challenges.

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — IFF (NYSE:IFF) today announced the extension of their three-strain Bacillus probiotic, Enviva® PRO, to pigs. By incorporating IFF’s probiotic into their diet, producers will be better positioned to protect their animals against diverse health challenges. The extension of Enviva® PRO enhances IFF’s robust portfolio of proven, cost-effective animal nutrition and health solutions that help customers optimize production, livability and profitability.

“The weaning and post-weaning period can be extremely difficult to navigate for swine producers, so implementing a nutritional management strategy is crucial for improving their welfare and avoiding growth setbacks,” said Dr. Ester Vinyeta, swine innovation lead at IFF. “In addition to the proven benefits of Enviva® PRO already experienced by broiler producers, swine producers now can have peace of mind that their litters have optimal gut health – helping them meet growing production demands.”

Post-weaning, piglets may face challenges like nutritional stress, reduced feed intake, and digestive health issues, which can impact performance. Enviva® PRO is proven to establish and maintain a favorable nutribiotic state that supports optimal gut function, leading to improved nutrient digestion and performance. Extensive studies performed by IFF found that compared to the control group, Enviva® PRO improved average daily weight gain by 2.5% and reduced diarrhea frequency by 6.3%.

Enviva® PRO is currently available to swine producers across Japan and the US. IFF plans to extend availability to other territories following pending regulatory authorizations.

Learn more about the benefits of Enviva® PRO and nutribiosis in animal production at animalnutrition.iff.com/enviva-pro.

About Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health

Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health, part of IFF, is an industry leader in nutritional health solutions with a comprehensive portfolio of feed enzymes, betaine, essential oils and probiotics. Through the lens of nutribiosis, IFF invests in science and innovation to help producers improve performance, increase liveability and support welfare in the face of increasing pressure to reduce or remove antibiotics from production systems. Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health capabilities are underpinned by the quality and quantity of our trials, including over 100,000 guts sampled from over 600 farms, investments in omics technologies and microbiome research, and collaboration with leading commercial, governmental and academic partners. For more information, visit iff.com/animal-nutrition.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), we make joy through science, creativity and heart. As the global leader in flavors, fragrances, food ingredients, health and biosciences, we deliver groundbreaking, sustainable innovations that elevate everyday products—advancing wellness, delighting the senses and enhancing the human experience. Learn more at iff.com, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

©2025 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF). IFF, the IFF Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by IFF or affiliates of IFF unless otherwise noted. All Rights Reserved.