Lao Foreign Minister to Visit China for Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane will visit China on 12-14 March, at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The meeting aims to reinforce the longstanding friendship and deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

During the visit, Thongsavanh Phomvihane and Wang Yi will discuss implementing agreements reached by their respective top leaders and enhancing strategic cooperation on both bilateral and multilateral levels.

Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, highlighted that this will be Thongsavanh Phomvihane’s first visit to China since taking office.

The visit also comes just two days after the wrapping of China’s Two Sessions, the annual meetings of two major political bodies in China: the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the National People’s Congress. These meetings are crucial for understanding China’s political landscape and economic priorities for the year ahead.

China remains the largest source of foreign investment and exports for Laos, with the Laos-China Railway playing a crucial role in regional connectivity. The railway’s passenger and freight volume continues to rise, expanding cross-border transportation to 19 countries and regions, earning the title of the “golden channel” of the Indo-China Peninsula.