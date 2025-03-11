KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The My Favourite International Design Award 2025 (MFID 2025) once again celebrated the most outstanding residential and commercial interior design projects from Malaysia and the Asia-Pacific region. Organised by iN Publishers, this prestigious award continues to recognize visionary projects that redefine industry standards through innovation, sustainability, and cultural integration.



MY FAVOURITE INTERNATIONAL DESIGN AWARD 2025: Honouring Excellence in Interior Design

A Global Platform for Design Excellence

MFID 2025 showcased exceptional projects from countries and regions including Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan region, mainland China, Australia, Hong Kong SAR, Thailand, and Vietnam. Open to design firms, architects, and designers worldwide, the award serves as an influential platform that elevates talent, strengthens professional reputations, and fosters international opportunities.

A Rigorous Judging Process

Entries underwent a comprehensive evaluation by an esteemed panel of judges, comprising renowned architects, interior designers, and industry experts. The judging criteria included:

Design Concept & Innovation – Creativity, originality, and forward-thinking solutions.

– Creativity, originality, and forward-thinking solutions. Aesthetic Excellence – Visual impact, harmony, and overall design appeal.

– Visual impact, harmony, and overall design appeal. Functionality & User Experience – How well the design enhances usability and comfort.

– How well the design enhances usability and comfort. Sustainability & Environmental Impact – The incorporation of eco-friendly principles.

– The incorporation of eco-friendly principles. Cultural Integration – The way designs reflect and respect cultural influences.

A Dazzling Awards Night at MIFF 2025

The winners of MFID 2025 were honoured in a spectacular MFID 2025 Award Night, held in conjunction with the Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF) on 3 March 2025 at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur. The prestigious event brought together industry leaders, top designers, and key stakeholders for an evening of recognition and celebration.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the achievements of this year’s winners, who have truly set new standards in design excellence,” said Iko In, Founder of iN Publishers. “Their projects showcase not only creativity and craftsmanship but also a commitment to innovation and sustainability. MFID has always been about pushing boundaries and inspiring future generations of designers. This year’s winners have done just that—redefining luxury, functionality, and the very essence of great design.”

Since its inception in 2013, MFID has stood as a beacon of creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation. As Malaysia’s first and only international design award, it continues to honour projects that seamlessly blend luxury, functionality, and artistic vision. Winning an MFID award is more than just a professional milestone, it is a distinguished mark of excellence and credibility on the global stage. The recognition serves as a testament to the winners’ dedication, expertise, and impact on the future of design.

MFID 2025 Winners List

The following are the distinguished winners of MFID 2025, recognised for their outstanding contributions to the world of design:

HONORARY AWARD

Steve Leung of Steve Leung Design Group Ltd. (SLD)



COMMERCIAL INTERIOR DESIGN WINNERS

GI DESIGN SDN BHD – LIMITLESS FOR THE EXTRAVAGANT FUTURE INK DESIGN SPACE CO., LTD. (簡兆芝室內裝修設計股份有限公司) – UNFURLING ESSENCE (衍流萃息) INK DESIGN SPACE CO., LTD. (簡兆芝室內裝修設計股份有限公司) – DREAMS OF THE RED CHAMBER RESTAURANT (弈夢紅樓餐廳) SHIJUO DESIGN (十祚室內裝修設計有限公司) – A WINE FEAST AS DUSK FALLS (酌・暮光) CCPLUS DESIGN CO., LTD. (品昕空間計劃有限公司) – INSPIRATION GLAMOUR (韶華漫美) DAYTONA INTERIORS (帝特室內裝修有限公司) – DDC BAR (DDC酒吧) GIN．SPACE INTERIOR DESIGN (淨．空間 室內設計) – WELLVISION MICROSCOPE EDUCATIONAL CENTER (微視野顯微教育中心) XIAOBU INTERIOR DESIGN (小步空間設計有限公司) – THE ORIGIN (初) WEI LUN INTERIOR DESIGN & RENOVATION CO., LTD (緯綸室內裝修設計有限公司) – ORIGINAL TEXTURE RELO ENTERPRISE CO., LTD. (雷洛有限公司) – STARRY FASCINATION (星綻) LIN XI INTERIOR DESIGN (林熙空間設計) – NIM ART BY THREE SDN BHD – TIM HORTONS LAB TWO DESIGN – SCHOOL LIBRARY LAB TWO DESIGN – HIDDEN BAR WLEA INTERIOR DESIGN – SHĀN MWDESIGN – ONE OFT INTERIORS – SERENE ASCENT MODULE K CO., LTD – SHRI A BLUE CUBE DESIGN PTE LTD – RISE TERRACE SPAZEHAUS SDN BHD – ACO OFFICE SPAZEHAUS SDN BHD – SPAZEHAUS OFFICE JENCHIEH HUNG + KULTHIDA SONGKITTIPAKDEE / HAS DESIGN AND RESEARCH – MUSEUM OF MODERN ALUMINUM THAILAND Q1 INTERIOR CONCEPT SDN BHD – SIP SOCIETY SODA – RHB SINGAPORE HEADQUARTERS YIMUN DESIGN & BUILD SDN BHD – UMI ROBATAYAKI STUARTS DESIGN ® – ECHO OF GLAMS NOMURA CO., LTD. – % Arabica Riyadh Roastery SHANSHE SPACE DESIGN – HUA TIAN HAPPY EVENT QUIET BAR SHANSHE SPACE DESIGN – APE WORLD COFFEE

COMMERCIAL INTERIOR DESIGN FINALISTS

CCPLUS DESIGN CO., LTD. (品昕空間計劃有限公司) – TRUE. (初 空間) LAB TWO DESIGN – JIÙ GARDEN SPACIFIX CONCEPT DESIGN – OPTICAL RETAIL SHOP – URBAN SOLUTION VISIONCARE DEZENO SDN BHD – SACOOR PAVILION KL OFFICE

RESIDENTIAL INTERIOR DESIGN WINNERS

E.WA INTERIOR DECORATION DESIGN PROJECT CO. LTD (藝瓦室內裝修設計工程有限公司) – LEAFY NEIGHBORING, NATURE GLEAM (比鄰．碧林) FUTURE LIFE INTERIOR DESIGN (富麗室內裝修設計有限公司) – THE ART OF PURITY (醇淨) J. IN. DESIGN LTD. (桔亦室內裝修有限公司) – RHYTHMS OF GRACE (流韶) GANDAN DESIGN (甘丹設計室內裝修有限公司) – AUTUMN SERENITY (星空秋境) YULIN INTERIOR DESIGN (余林室內裝修設計) – COMFORT IN PEACE (寂然庭) RUIGUAN INTERIOR DESIGN (叡觀國際空間規劃) – CHIC LAVENDER INTERIOR – TIMELESS COMFORT: A HOME REIMAGINED TONG YU INTERIOR RENOVATION CO., LTD. (仝育室內裝修設計股份有限公司) – UNRIVALED ART OF ONE (是獨一也無二) AEXB INTERIOR DESIGN (宸季空間規劃室內裝修有限公司) – LUCENT RETREAT IN THE BREEZE (森萃沁光) MULI DESIGN (木理空間美學設計) – THE ART OF EASTERN TRANQUILITY (水木清華) RUGUO INTERIOR DESIGN (如果設計室內裝修有限公司) – VAST LUSTER (光潤邃宇) HOLD DESIGN (執享設計室內裝修工程有限公司) – A BLEND OF REMEMBRANCE (逝憶叢生) JOY LAI DESIGN (實創室內裝修設計有限公司) – DOUCE MELODY (韻恬) DONG SEN INTERIOR DESIGN (冬森空間設計) – SENSIBILITIES OF BEIGE (光域) D’CONCEPTO DESIGN SDN BHD – TIMELESS OF CHARM SPACEONE ID CONSULTANCY – MODERN COLONIAL CHARM TINTERRA (長硯室內裝修有限公司) – CHEERS TO LIFE (傾觴) GD GROUP – D.H.I.A INTERNATIONAL DESIGN CO., LTD. (巨設計集團-DHIA) – BOUNDLESS NATURE (漫漫映山水) FOREASON INTERIOR DESIGN (擎森設計室內裝修有限公司) – TWILIGHT IN THE CLOUDS (雲暮) YUE CHEN INTERIOR DESIGN (郁澄室內裝修有限公司) – PURE AURA CHENG CHING INTERIOR DESIGN (澄境設計室內裝修有限公司) – LAYERS OF LIGHT S+A STUDIO – HANMO RESIDENCE (翰墨。舍) JENCHIEH HUNG + KULTHIDA SONGKITTIPAKDEE / HAS DESIGN AND RESEARCH – FOREST VILLA CASAINDAH DESIGN (M) SDN BHD – HANAMI SHOW UNIT JIANGSU SUZHOU DASHU YOUCHUANG DECORATION DESIGN ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (大墅优创) – MOMENT TIMES GUSTO DESIGN AND BUILD – MODERN LUXURY MULTI-GENERATIONAL RESIDENCE HOE & YIN DESIGN SDN BHD – CASA 66 JIANGSU JIANSU DECORATION CO., LTD. (江苏见素装饰有限公司) – FOREST URBANIST (森林主义者) JIANGSU JIANSU INTERIOR DESIGN CO., LTD. (江苏见素室内设计有限公司) – MORNING LIGHT (晨 光)

RESIDENTIAL INTERIOR DESIGN FINALISTS

SENSELAND DESIGN STUDIO (森然國際設計有限公司) – ACROSS THE PROFOUND OF ENDLESS FLASH (越過漫長而短暫的深邃) INK DESIGN SPACE CO., LTD. (簡兆芝室內裝修設計股份有限公司) – PURE ESSENCE (璞玉天成) CHENGGUO INTERIOR DESIGN (洆果設計室內裝修有限公司) – SUBTLE INTERPLAY OF INK AND GLOW (潤墨輕光) MUZHU DESIGN INTERIOR RENOVATION CO., LTD (沐築設計室內裝修有限公司) – WHERE CLOUDS REPOSE, THE SEA REFLECTS (雲栖海映) YESTER STUDIO (卓日室內設計工作室) – CREPUSCULAR RAY (暮暉) CHIAUYI INTERIOR DECORATION DESIGN CO., LTD. (喬藝室內裝修設計有限公司) – SLEEK NOIR (墨寓雅築) NON-STOP DESIGN (無止空間制作) – BRIOSO A BLUE CUBE DESIGN PTE LTD – BESPOKE OPULENCE JUPO DESIGN (筑泊室內裝修設計有限公司) – GRAY MELODIES (灰韻遊光) AMY STUDIO (艾美幸福設計有限公司) – BREEZY EMBRACE (清煦) AMY STUDIO (艾美幸福設計有限公司) – A GLEAM IN SIMPLICITY (瀲光雅寂) HOME THINKER INTERIOR DESIGN (寓想家室內裝修設計有限公司) – DUODUO WARM HAVEN – A COZY DREAM HOME (朵朵和煦–輕暖美夢宅) WLEA INTERIOR DESIGN – ONE IN MILLION CASAINDAH DESIGN (M) SDN BHD – V-RESIDENCE SHOW UNIT JIANGSU SUZHOU DASHU SHANGPIN DECORATION DESIGN ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (大墅尚品) – CLOUDSCAPE BY THE LAKE (湖畔阅云)

About iN Publishers

Founded by Iko iN, iN Publishers is a leading media and design platform dedicated to elevating the interior design industry. As the organiser of MFID, iN Publishers plays a pivotal role in connecting designers, architects, and brands across the Asia-Pacific region, fostering a culture of innovation and excellence in design.

Acknowledgement & Gratitude to Our Sponsors

MFID 2025 would not have been possible without the generous support of our sponsors. Their dedication to design excellence, innovation, and industry growth has been instrumental in elevating this prestigious awards program.

First and foremost, we extend our deepest gratitude to our Strategic Partner, Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF), for providing an esteemed platform for MFID 2025 to shine alongside one of the region’s most influential furniture trade events.

A special appreciation goes to our Platinum Sponsor, ROBAM, for their unwavering support in championing design innovation and creativity.

We also recognize and thank our Gold Sponsors—Kumilink (presented by Axis Versatile Sdn. Bhd.), Malaysian Timber Council (MTC), NES Security Door, Skinrock, and Signature Malaysia—for their invaluable contributions to the industry.

Additionally, we acknowledge the support of our Silver Sponsor, CLV Glasstech, whose commitment to innovation continues to push industry standards forward.

A heartfelt thank you also goes to our Portrait Photo Collaborator, Aspial Production, for capturing the essence of this extraordinary celebration.

MFID 2025 stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and the shared vision of shaping the future of design.

