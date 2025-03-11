Nellify, Japan’s Leading Premium Mattress Brand, Launches in U.S. with Unmatched Comfort and Craftsmanship

TOKYO, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nellify, Japan’s premier luxury mattress brand owned by Morght Co., Ltd., is now available in the United States, offering an unparalleled sleep experience crafted with Japanese precision. Renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship and superior comfort, Nellify mattresses feature more than twice the pocket coil count of conventional premium brands, ensuring an unmatched sleep experience. Starting March 10, customers can take advantage of an exclusive Early Bird Pre-sale campaign with 30% off.

Image1: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108600/202503105437/_prw_PI1fl_8CVd2t65.jpg

Image2: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108600/202503105437/_prw_PI3fl_Jr29poJx.jpg

Japanese Craftsmanship Meets Unrivaled Comfort

For years, Nellify has been a trusted name in Japan, offering mattresses that surpass even those found in five-star hotels. Each mattress is designed in Okawa City, a southwestern Japan town renowned for its furniture-making heritage, incorporating advanced techniques that uphold Japan’s tradition of exceptional craftsmanship. Every step — from precision sewing to final inspection — reflects the expertise of skilled artisans, ensuring superior quality and attention to detail. Now, this commitment to excellence is available to American consumers.

Why Choose Nellify?

Unmatched Coil Count for Superior Comfort: With more than four times the coils of leading brands, Nellify redefines what luxury sleep feels like. The Nellify Queen-size mattress features an extraordinary 3,694 coils, more than four times the coil count of many premium mattresses on the market, ensuring exceptional support and comfort.

Image3: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108600/202503105437/_prw_PI2fl_317uYcgR.jpg

Image4: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108600/202503105437/_prw_PI4fl_oq9aHoBH.jpg

Expert Japanese Craftsmanship: Backed by decades of research and traditional techniques, Nellify mattresses are designed for optimal support and long-lasting durability.

Designed for Modern Lifestyles: Engineered to meet the needs of busy professionals, parents and athletes, Nellify provides the restorative sleep the user’s body deserves.

Family-friendly Support: Thoughtfully designed to provide excellent support for all sleep positions, including during pregnancy and postpartum.

Risk-free Sleep Experience: Enjoy a 365-night trial and a lifetime warranty for complete peace of mind.

Athlete-approved Comfort: As an official mattress supplier for the Ibaraki Robots professional basketball team, Nellify ensures the perfect balance of support and relaxation for peak performance.

Limited-time 30% Pre-sale — Shop Now at NellifySleep.com

For a limited time, U.S. customers can experience Nellify’s exceptional comfort at an exclusive 30% discount — reducing the Queen-size mattress price from $2,506 to just $1,750. Don’t miss this chance to elevate the user’s sleep with Japan’s finest craftsmanship. Orders are available exclusively through the Nellify website.

nellifysleep.com

“At Nellify, we are excited to introduce Japan’s finest sleep technology to the U.S. market,” said Koki Doi, CEO of Morght Co., Ltd. “Our dedication to craftsmanship and innovation has set a new standard in the industry, and we look forward to sharing our story with American consumers and the media.”

Media & Product Sampling Opportunities

Nellify invites media professionals to experience its superior sleep technology firsthand. Loan units are available upon request, and virtual interviews with company representatives can be arranged.

About Nellify

Nellify is a premium mattress brand from Japan, dedicated to blending traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge sleep science. With an unparalleled coil count and meticulous attention to detail, Nellify aims to provide the world’s most comfortable and supportive sleep experience. Now expanding beyond Asia, Nellify is bringing its renowned sleep technology to the U.S. market.

Revolutionize sleep with Nellify — where Japanese mastery meets unparalleled comfort.

