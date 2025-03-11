HONG KONG, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global leading technology company Tencent, and Anti-Cheat Expert (ACE), Tencent’s professional game security solution, announced the partnership with Asphere, an influential digital technology company in Southeast Asia (SEA). Under the collaboration, Asphere will integrate the security services provided by ACE to enhance the user experience of their popular games, including Nine Dragon Ultimate, YG Mobile, and Rakion.



Tencent Cloud, Anti-Cheat Expert (ACE) and Asphere Join Forces to Ensure Fair Game Play

As a listed company in SEA with over 20 years of operation, Asphere is dedicated to enhancing its business capabilities and creating new consumer experiences in the Web 3.0 era. In regions where in-game cheating has long been a significant concern, Asphere aims to leverage the ACE solution to effectively combat game cheating by collaborating with Tencent Cloud.

ACE offers a comprehensive range of game security services, safeguarding players across various scenarios throughout the lifecycle of both PC and mobile games. It provides multi-dimensional protection and detection capabilities. Leveraging 20 years of anti-cheat experience and a vast database of cheat samples, ACE employs AI and big data technologies to develop industry-leading solutions. These solutions effectively detect various types of threats and cheating, including emerging cheats such as DMA (Direct Memory Access) and AI-based cheats.

Aside from ACE, this partnership also leverages Tencent Cloud’s Global Content Delivery Network (CDN), which enhances user experience by ensuring fast and reliable access to Asphere’s content across different regions. Currently, Tencent Cloud International operates 58 availability zones across 21 regions globally. With over 3200 cache nodes around the globe, content is distributed to acceleration nodes across the network to ensure a safe and seamless experience.

Jimmy Chen, Vice President of Tencent Cloud International and Managing Director of Southeast Asia, said, “Tencent Cloud and ACE are thrilled to collaborate with Asphere to ensure a fair gaming environment for players. With our extensive experience in supporting gaming companies, we are well-equipped to detect the latest types of cheats swiftly and effectively, and strive to prevent malicious players from disrupting the game. Looking ahead, we are eager to expand our services internationally and explore further collaborations with global partners.”

Asa Piwkhum, Chief Marketing Officer at Asphere, said, “We are excited to join forces with Tencent Cloud to develop and share best practices for nurturing healthy gaming communities and promoting positive player interactions. Our aim is to create a safe and enjoyable gaming environment where players can connect and engage with each other. This partnership represents a major step forward in achieving this goal. We look forward to further enhancing our user experience and ensuring a fair gaming environment for all players.”

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world’s leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About Anti-Cheat Expert (ACE):

Since 2005, Anti-Cheat Expert (ACE) has strived to protect games and players from a broad range of game security threats, offering developers a one-stop game security solution. From basic game protection strategies to industry-leading technologies, ACE offers safeguarding for all games, empowering game developers to preserve the integrity of their game environments. ACE is steadfast in its dedication to partnering with global gaming professionals, contributing to the flourishing of the digital gaming landscape but also to uphold a fair playing field for gamers worldwide.

About Asphere:

As a leading online game publisher in Southeast Asia under the PlayPark name, our core mission is to deliver world-class entertainment and immersive gaming experiences. With a diverse portfolio of high-quality PC and mobile games, spanning genres such as MMORPG, Casual, SRPG, FPS, and MOBA, we continue to redefine the gaming landscape.

Operating in Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam, PlayPark has cultivated a deep understanding of the region’s dynamic gaming community. By embracing the rich diversity of languages, cultures, and lifestyles, we have cemented our position as a leading force in the online gaming industry.

Through innovation, community engagement, and a commitment to excellence, PlayPark continues to shape the future of gaming, bringing players together for unforgettable experiences.