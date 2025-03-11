WuXi Biologics Included in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025

Ranking in top 1% of S&P Global CSA Score

Inclusion in Global Yearbook for third consecutive year

Leader in Green CRDMO to drive innovation for a healthier future

SHANGHAI, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — WuXi Biologics (“WuXi Bio”) (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced it has been included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025 (“Yearbook”) for its strong sustainability performance in 2024. The company was ranked top in its industry and received a Top 1% S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) Score, marking the third year WuXi Biologics has received this highest level of recognition.

The Yearbook aims to distinguish individual companies — within a range of industries — that have demonstrated strong corporate sustainability, based on their S&P Global 2024 CSA Score. Out of the 7,690 companies assessed in the 2024 CSA, only 780 companies, across 62 industries, were recognized as the top performers and selected for inclusion in Yearbook 2025.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics and Chairman of its ESG Committee, commented, “We are very pleased to be once again selected for inclusion in the Yearbook, a reflection of our steadfast dedication to enhancing our sustainability performance. As a global leader in Green CRDMO, we consistently deliver ESG excellence, enable partners worldwide to fulfill ESG commitments, and jointly work with all stakeholders to promote responsible practices throughout the entire value chain.”

In the past couple of years, WuXi Biologics has also been named to the 2023 and 2024 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for its unremitting efforts and notable achievements in promoting sustainable development. In addition, as a participant of United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI), WuXi Biologics proactively contributes to advocating sustainability, and has earned widespread recognition for its efforts. It was granted an MSCI AAA Rating and EcoVadis Platinum Medal for two consecutive years; included in the UNGC 20 Case Examples of Sustainable Development for 20 Years Collection for its world-leading green biologics solutions; recognized as a Sustainalytics industry and regional ESG top-rated company for five consecutive years; named to the CDP Water Security “A list” and awarded an “A-” CDP Climate Change score; selected as a Constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series; and listed in the Hang Seng ESG 50 Index.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of December 31, 2024, WuXi Biologics is supporting 817 integrated client projects, including 21 in commercial manufacturing (excluding COVID CMO projects).

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to be an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean-energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.