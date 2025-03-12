CUHK Faculty of Science: Home to Nobel Laureates and Next-Generation Breakthroughs

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 March 2025 – Since its establishment in 1963, The Chinese University of Hong Kong’s Faculty of Science (CUHK Science) has emerged as a global powerhouse in scientific research and innovation. Over merely six decades, it has built an unparalleled reputation for groundbreaking discoveries and academic distinction, positioning itself at the forefront of scientific advancement in Asia and beyond.

Dynamic Research Environment

Today, CUHK Science stands as a comprehensive research hub with six cutting-edge departments covering a wide range of disciplines: Chemistry, Earth and Environmental Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Physics, and Statistics. The Faculty’s intellectual capital includes over 160 distinguished scholars and researchers, who lead more than 20 specialised postgraduate programmes. Their collective expertise continuously drives impactful innovation across multiple scientific disciplines, inspiring and nurturing future generations of leaders in scientific research.

Photo taken at CUHK’s Science Faculty Postgraduate Research Day 2024. CUHK Science is dedicated to offering students opportunities to share their research findings and engage in meaningful exchanges with researchers of their fields.

State-of-the-Art Research Infrastructure

At the heart of CUHK Science’s research capabilities are two prestigious State Key Laboratories. The State Key Laboratory of Agrobiotechnology and the State Key Laboratory of Synthetic Chemistry (Partnership) represent pinnacles of scientific excellence, fostering groundbreaking research and international collaboration. These advanced facilities provide researchers with world-class resources to pursue pioneering investigations.

Distinguished Leadership and Global Recognition

The Faculty’s global eminence is anchored by extraordinary scientific leaders. Nobel Laureate Professor Chen Ning YANG, serving as Distinguished Professor-at-Large of Physics, exemplifies the Faculty’s commitment to excellence. Similarly, Professor Shing Tung YAU, recipient of both the Fields Medal and Wolf Prize in Mathematics and an alumnus of CUHK Science, represents the Faculty’s mathematical prowess. With six members in the Chinese Academy of Sciences, CUHK Science demonstrates unparalleled academic leadership in the region.

Nurturing Tomorrow’s Scientific Leaders

Beyond research excellence, CUHK Science creates an inspiring environment for emerging scientists. PhD candidate Henry Charles James THOMAS, a Hong Kong PhD Fellowship Scheme (HKPFS) Awardee from the United Kingdom, shares his experience: “As a student specialising in marine biogeochemistry, it is invaluable to have access to the fascinating and beautiful natural environment of Hong Kong. I am grateful to the School of Life Sciences for providing me with plenty of support for my studies and ample opportunities for further research.”

Henry Charles James THOMAS, a HKPFS Awardee, is grateful for the ample opportunities for his research study at CUHK.



Pioneering Future Discoveries

CUHK Science continues to expand its research horizons, from astronomical discoveries to meteorological breakthroughs and materials science innovations. The Faculty’s success in securing competitive funding from local, mainland Chinese, and international sources underscores its position as a leading research institution.

As CUHK Science moves forward, it remains committed to pushing the boundaries of scientific knowledge and fostering the next generation of scientific pioneers. We invite aspiring students from across the globe to join our postgraduate programmes and be part of a vibrant community driving scientific progress and innovation. Explore the diverse postgraduate programmes offered by CUHK Science: https://www.gs.cuhk.edu.hk/admissions/programme/science.

About CUHK

Founded in 1963, CUHK combines tradition with innovation in teaching and research, maintaining strong global partnerships to address real-world challenges.