Food and Hotel Asia-Food & Beverage returns with Australia’s largest-ever presence at any global trade show

Asia's leading international food and beverage event, makes a return this, cementing itself once again as the ultimate one-stop platform for Asia's F&B professionals and industry leaders under one roof.

First-Time and Exclusive Participation

Among the 1,500 exhibitors, more than 35% are new exhibitors, participating in the trade show for the first time, accounting for more than 900 new exhibitors bringing more diversity and innovation to the show. The Singapore Pavilion will feature over 80 local companies, including exclusive exhibitors such as Toh Thye San (SG) and Lim Joo Huat (SG) to highlight Singapore’s rich culinary heritage while spotlighting cutting-edge trends in food innovation and sustainability.

As the Partner Country for FHA-Food & Beverage 2025, Australia will showcase its rich culinary heritage, innovative food trends, and vibrant brewing culture in this prestigious partnership. “FHA-Food & Beverage is the region’s leading food and beverage trade show, and it is important that Australian businesses feel strengthened in their efforts as they grow their business at FHA. 2025 marks 60 years of diplomatic relations between Australia and Singapore, serving as Partner Country at FHA-Food & Beverage in this milestone year underscores the depth of our bilateral relationship with Singapore and highlights our broader commitment to the region” says Chris Morley, Trade and Investment Commissioner Hanoi, Southeast Asia Regional Agribusiness and Food Lead, Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade).

The EU Pavilion will present a diverse selection of high-quality food and beverages from all 27 EU Member States. “We are delighted to present the excellence and diversity of European food and beverages at FHA-Food & Beverage Singapore 2025. The EU Pavilion highlights our commitment to providing authentic, high-quality, safe, and sustainable agri-food products that reflect Europe’s rich and diverse culinary heritage. This event is a valuable occasion to strengthen business partnerships between the EU and Singapore. It reinforces our deep and strong trade ties and fosters new opportunities for collaboration in the food and beverage sector.” says Iwona Piórko, European Union Ambassador to Singapore.

Bold New Spaces and Competitive Events

In recent years, non-alcoholic beverage consumption has steadily risen, driven by health-conscious consumers, particularly in Asian markets. Japan, leading the “sober curious” movement in the Asia-Pacific region, is projected to consume 621 million liters of non-alcoholic drinks by 2027. China’s non-alcoholic beverage industry is expanding rapidly, with revenues expected to nearly double from USD 99.55 billion in 2018 to USD 196.46 billion by 2028, Meanwhile, Singapore saw a 33.2% increase in non-alcoholic sales across all demographics in 2023.

In line with the new generation of health-conscious consumers, FHA-Food & Beverage is proud to unveil a new Beverage Zone that showcases the latest trends and innovations in the beverage sector while providing attendees with a focused and comprehensive experience along with exciting new competitions, the “Zero Mixology Challenge” and “National Cocktail Challenge”. Building on the success of the ‘Fashion Drinks Competition’ by leading Food & Hospitality China, the “Zero Mixology Challenge” has been tailored to align with local preferences, trends, and market dynamics, which promotes product innovation and advance new consumption trends that resonate with today’s consumers.

Other new additions to the FHA Culinary competitions include the rolling out of the first individual segments of the competitions, divided into Individual Challenge Culinary and Individual Challenge Patisserie. The challenges will this year be judged by teams of esteemed panels led by Chief Judge Otto Weibel (SG). He will be supported by other chef judges like Rudolf Muller (SG/CH) Frank Wedmann, (DE), Sven Erik Renaa (NO), Clinton Zhu (CN), Chern Chee Hoong (MY), and Anderson Ho (SG). At the Chef’s Table leg of the competition, Andy Cuthbert, President of the World Association of Chefs Societies will also be sitting in as judge.

Unveiling the Future of F&B Trends

Unlock exclusive insights into the latest trends and breakthroughs in the F&B sector through two expertly curated seminars. The FHA Seminar will spotlight the future of food, covering trends, regulations, and innovations, while the Sustainable Food Future Seminar will address food security, sustainable packaging, and alternative proteins.

“We are thrilled to welcome everyone to FHA-Food & Beverage 2025 in Singapore, Asia’s premier international F&B exhibition. Over the years, this event has transformed into the leading global platform for the food industry, solidifying Singapore’s role as a dynamic culinary crossroads where global flavors converge with innovation. Now in its 47th year, FHA continues to be the must-attend business hub for global suppliers, offering unparalleled opportunities to connect with buyers across Asia and beyond, while staying ahead of shifting market trends and evolving consumer demands.” says Mr. Ian Roberts, Vice President, Informa Markets, Asia

