Success Through a Lens: Lao Photographer Earns Prestigious Award in London

Inspired by his father, 28-year-old Anoukit ‘Mon’ Kithsavath first picked up a camera as a child.

He recalls how his father was always seen with a camera in hand and watching him capture moments through the lens ignited Mon’s passion for visual storytelling.

From that moment, he knew photography would be his lifelong career.

“I remember just being drawn to the way he handled the camera,” Mon recalled. “It wasn’t just about snapping photos; it was about capturing a feeling, a moment that would otherwise be lost.”

This early connection to photography sparked a passion that would eventually lead him to international recognition.

Back in February, Mon received a Highly Commended Award in London. It wasn’t the top prize, but it’s a big nod to the quality of his work. This milestone puts the Lao photographer further on the global stage.

For the past five years, Mon has primarily focused on street photography, though he remains uncertain whether to consider it his specialty.

“I’m not sure if I specialize in this genre or not, but I enjoy doing it,” he said.

His work often explores the connection between the city, its artwork, and its people, reflecting a sense of solitude despite the bustling environment of the city center.

“There’s something raw and real about street art,” he explained. “It’s always changing, just like the city itself. I love the challenge of finding the right angle, the right light, and capturing it before it’s gone. Before I create my masterpiece, I sit in the same spot for hours, watching and waiting for the right moment.”

Mon’s ability to find beauty in the unexpected has earned him recognition, proving that inspiration can arise from even the simplest beginnings—like a father’s camera.

Beyond his father, Mon draws inspiration from popular photographers, particularly Henri Cartier-Bresson, the French photojournalist often regarded as the father of street photography.

“His work has inspired me so much,” Mon shared. “The way he captures fleeting moments with such precision and emotion is truly amazing.”

Another major influence on Mon’s work is Alan Schaller, a London-based photographer known for his striking black-and-white imagery.

“Alan Schaller is my idol,” Mon said. “He only shoots in black and white, and his style is incredibly creative. The way he plays with contrast, blending subjects and light so seamlessly, amazes me.”

No Pain No Gain

Mon shared that staying motivated to hit the streets isn’t always easy. At times, he found himself photographing the same subjects repeatedly, which led to a loss of interest and a temptation to stay home instead.

The biggest challenge in street photography, he explained, lies in its unpredictability.

“You never know what you’re going to capture that day,” he said.

There were days when he took hundreds of shots, only to find that none were usable.

“You need to be in the right place at the right time,” he said. “But you also have to know what kind of photo you want. Otherwise, you’re just relying on luck—and I don’t like leaving things to chance. I prefer to chase the shot I envision.”

Like any creative pursuit, Mon’s journey has not been without obstacles. There were times when he felt bored, exhausted, and even considered giving up. But during these moments of doubt, he reminded himself why he started.

“I told myself that if I love this, I can’t just walk away from it.”

His perseverance eventually paid off when he received the Highly Commended Award at the Photography Foundation Awards. While it wasn’t the top prize, he saw it as a major milestone, filling him with both pride and motivation.

“This award means so much to me. It proves that my hard work is paying off, and it pushes me to keep improving,” he said, adding that his ultimate goal is to win an even bigger prize one day.

Looking ahead, Mon is working on his first photo book collection and dreams of hosting his own photography exhibition.

Lessons from Experience: Advice for Aspiring Photographers

Mon believes that every great photographer has to start somewhere, and he offers some advice for those looking to follow in his footsteps.

For beginners, he suggests starting with the expert mode on a mobile phone. By doing so, they can familiarize themselves with essential camera functions like aperture, ISO, and shutter speed.

“Mastering these basics will give you a strong foundation to build on,” he explains.

As photographers progress, Mon encourages them to embrace more challenges. He advises experimenting with different styles, lighting, and compositions, while also exploring manual settings on a real camera. Beyond technical skill, Mon emphasizes the importance of seeking feedback from others, studying the work of renowned photographers, and stepping outside one’s comfort zone.

“The more you practice, the better you’ll become,” he said.

Thinking about his own journey, Mon said that before entering competitions, he would spend time reviewing his work and consulting with family, friends, and photo experts. Once he felt his work was the best it could be, he knew he was ready to compete on a global stage.

From his own experience, Mon believes that for advanced photographers, the biggest challenge is not skill, but fear.