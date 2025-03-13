Prince Holding Group Earns Fifth Consecutive ‘Best in Cambodia’ Award for CSR Initiatives

Recognized at the 17th Annual Global CSR & ESG Awards for Sustainable Development Efforts



PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 March 2025 – Prince Holding Group has been recognized as “Best in Country Excellence – Best in Cambodia” at the 17th Annual Global CSR & ESG Awards, marking the fifth consecutive year the Group has received this distinction. The award highlights Prince Group’s ongoing efforts in corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainable development guided by its Chairman, Neak Oknha Chen Zhi.

Prince Holding Group received the Platinum Award at the 17th Annual Global CSR & ESG Awards for its comprehensive CSR approach, including the Chen Zhi Scholarship, which provides scholarships, mentorship, and career development opportunities to empower future leaders.

Under Chairman Chen Zhi’s leadership, Prince Holding Group remains focused on initiatives that promote education, healthcare, youth empowerment, and community development in Cambodia. Through its philanthropic arm, Prince Foundation, the Group continues to implement programs aimed at fostering long-term impact.

One such initiative is the Chen Zhi Scholarship, a program named after Chairman Chen Zhi, which provides full financial aid, mentorship, and career development opportunities to high-achieving Cambodian students. In 2024, the program received 1,900 applications, with 100 scholars selected to receive not only financial assistance but also access to career fairs, leadership workshops, and mentorship programs.

“Receiving this award for the fifth time is a testament to our long-term commitment to Cambodia’s sustainable future,” said Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer of Prince Holding Group. “Prince Group remains focused on building opportunities that empower individuals and strengthen communities. Our efforts will continue to evolve in response to Cambodia’s needs.”

Beyond scholarships, Chen Zhi has supported education and vocational training through key partnerships. A partnership with Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Singapore has established an educational exchange program designed to enhance cross-cultural learning and entrepreneurial skills for Cambodian students. Meanwhile, the Prince Horology Vocational Training Center continues to equip young Cambodians with specialized Swiss watchmaking skills, providing them with career pathways in a high-precision industry.

Prince Foundation also strengthens healthcare access and supports mine action initiatives. In 2024, it launched an internal donation drive for Kantha Bopha’s ’10K Riel, 10K Donors’ campaign, dedicated to pediatric healthcare in Cambodia.

Additionally, Prince Foundation crafted impactful public relations content in partnership with the ASEAN Regional Mine Action Center (ARMAC) at the Siem Reap-Angkor Summit on a Mine-Free World. Prince Foundation also co-developed the Saving All From EO (SAFE) chatbot, an educational tool designed to provide accessible, user-friendly guidance on recognizing and avoiding landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO).

As Prince Holding Group moves forward, it remains committed to working alongside government agencies, NGOs, and corporate partners to advance sustainable development in Cambodia. Through targeted CSR initiatives, Prince Group continues its mission of “Building a Better Future for Cambodia.”

